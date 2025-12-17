Torrevieja Port will Become the Heart of the City





The President of the Generalitat of Valencia has made Torrevieja his first official visit to the province of Alicante, emphasizing the government’s commitment to modernizing the city’s port and enhancing its connection with residents.

Accompanied by the mayor and the regional Infrastructure Minister, the president toured ongoing works at the port, describing the project as a step toward “bringing the sea closer to the city while preserving its Mediterranean character.”

The redevelopment aims to create a sustainable seafront, featuring a promenade, a new fish market that maintains local fishing activity, and improvements that allow visitors to enjoy the historic port.

The project, with an investment exceeding €100 million, exemplifies collaboration between public institutions and private initiative. “This is a model for transforming cities, combining modernization with respect for their origins,” the president said. He highlighted that similar strategies will be pursued in other regional ports, including Burriana, Vinaròs, Denia, Altea, and Santa Pola, strengthening ties between coastal areas and their communities.

Pérez Llorca also stressed the importance of public-private partnerships and a more accessible administration. “We are committed to reducing bureaucracy, simplifying procedures, and ensuring legal certainty to encourage ongoing investment in our region,” he said.

Beyond the port project, the president reaffirmed the Generalitat’s dedication to addressing key needs in the Vega Baja region and Torrevieja. Planned initiatives include the construction of a new high school, the renovation of educational centres, improvements to health facilities and the hospital, upgrades to local mobility infrastructure including the CV95, and the promotion of cultural landmarks such as the Museum of the Eras de la Sal.

The visit underscores a broader vision of sustainable urban development that balances modernization with heritage, aiming to make Torrevieja a more connected, vibrant, and accessible coastal city.