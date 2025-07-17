Crescendo International Choir Sings in Los Montesinos Cultural Week Concert





Crescendo International Choir performed in a concert Sunday night, July 13, that was part of the closing event for Los Montesinos Cultural Week. During the first part of the evening the choir took part in the Centennial Celebration of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Square. The choir sang the national hymn Sacred Heart of Jesus in the square along with the Los Montesinos Choir.

Later in the evening, the choir sang three songs in Spanish before a mostly Spanish audience: Besame Mucho, Amapola and Clavelitos in a plaza in front of the local Catholic Church. They also sang two songs in English: Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Unchained Melody.

Then a Spanish guitarist played several songs and a theater group did a short comedic performance. Afterwards, the Los Montesinos choir sang a variety of songs in Spanish. Around 11 pm, both choirs closed out the evening singing Guantanamera together.

If you are interested in getting involved in Crescendo, you are invited to come to one of their rehearsals. After a summer break, rehearsals will begin again September 8th in Los Montesinos and will be held Monday from 17:30 to 19:45. All singers are welcome.

For more details, see its web site at crescendo-choir.com. You can follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers. The current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Its music director and pianist are both accomplished Spanish musicians.

Image: Crescendo Choir sang national hymn Sacred Heart of Jesus along with Los Montesinos Choir as part of Centennial Celebration of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Square. Photo by Diego van der Hak.