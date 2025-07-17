Pilar de la Horadada Aims to Boost Glass Recycling This Summer





The Pilar de la Horadada Town Council and over 70 local hospitality establishments are participating in the sixth edition of Ecovidrio’s #GreenFlagsMovement this summer. This campaign, run by the specialized non-profit organization Ecovidrio, aims to recognize the efforts of local hospitality businesses and coastal municipalities in promoting circularity, especially regarding proper waste management.

Pilar de la Horadada will compete against 47 other municipalities in the Valencian Community for Ecovidrio’s “Green Flag of Sustainability,” an award previously won by Valencia and Alicante. This year, in addition to the Green Flag, the top-scoring municipalities in each autonomous community will receive a beach clean-up day organized by Ecovidrio in collaboration with Paisaje Limpio.

As part of the initiative, Ecovidrio will release the third edition of its Barometer on Hospitality Sustainability in Coastal Areas. This barometer evaluates sustainable practices in the HORECA sector, focusing on waste management, energy efficiency, responsible consumption, and sustainable water use.

Ecovidrio seeks to address the increase in glass container waste in coastal areas during the summer, as one-third of all glass containers are consumed then, and nearly 50% of single-use glass waste comes from the hospitality sector. To support participating municipalities and businesses, Ecovidrio will install 300 new containers and provide nearly 1,500 free waste transport tools. 100 environmental educators will also offer training on circular economy practices to participating bars, beach bars, and restaurants.

To win a Green Flag, municipalities must meet criteria such as increasing glass collection volume, ensuring at least 50% participation from local hospitality establishments, and actively promoting the campaign to residents and visitors. Last year’s campaign collected over 62,800 tons of glass containers, a 16% increase from 2023, preventing over 36,000 tons of CO2 emissions and saving 44,800 MWh of energy.