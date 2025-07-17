Owners of Abandoned Boats in Mar Menor Face Maritime Sanctions





Authorities warn of environmental and navigational risks posed by derelict vessels

Murcia, July 17, 2025 – The Guardia Civil has identified three abandoned vessels anchored in the waters of the Mar Menor and has initiated proceedings to sanction their owners for violating maritime regulations.

The Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil discovered the vessels during routine environmental protection and coastal surveillance operations. Among the abandoned boats was a two-masted sailboat found stranded and clearly neglected near Punta Brava beach. In addition, three sunken boats were detected near the Los Nietos Yacht Club.

According to officials, these abandonments violate several key maritime safety and environmental protection laws. One of them is the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs), which mandate that vessels must be properly marked with functioning lights and beacons to ensure visibility and avoid collisions. The absence of such measures poses a serious navigational hazard.

The incident also breaches Spain’s Maritime Navigation Act (Law 14/2014), which requires the owners of sunken or wrecked vessels to mark the site, install warning buoys, and take immediate steps to prevent pollution, following instructions from maritime authorities.

Additionally, the abandoned boats may violate Annex I of the MARPOL Convention, which prohibits the discharge of oil and other hazardous substances into the sea. While the regulation primarily targets larger commercial vessels, it also applies to smaller recreational boats. Without proper maintenance, these vessels risk leaking fuel, oil, or other pollutants into the marine environment.

The Guardia Civil emphasized that abandoned and unmarked boats not only pose a threat to other vessels and swimmers but also increase the risk of environmental damage, including potential hydrocarbon spills and other waste discharges.

With the summer season underway, authorities have pledged to step up coastal patrols across the Murcia region. The campaign aims to protect marine ecosystems, prevent illegal fishing, and ensure the safety of both beachgoers and those engaged in recreational or professional maritime activities.