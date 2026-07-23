



Fortunately, this week saw a welcome return to our weekly Stableford competition after the brutal Bogey Shield held on the 1st of the month. The temperature was up there with the Friday night bar bills at DejaVu, and the air was almost as wet as the drinks, so those brave enough to tackle La Finca did so out of love, not duty.

Once the sun finally pushed through the heavy morning cloud, it became clear that patience, plenty of water and a good sense of humour would be every bit as useful as a reliable swing.

It was a small field by our standards, with a group of members having absconded north of Valencia for a cheeky away trip, but 25 members and 2 guests still arrived bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Admittedly, a few were already beginning to look as though the sticky conditions had followed them from breakfast to the first tee. La Finca, as ever, looked in fine condition and offered its usual blend of temptation and trouble, rewarding the steady players while punishing anything a little too ambitious.

Despite the sticky conditions, there were still some excellent scores posted, with several players managing to keep both their cool and their concentration. It was a day for steady golf rather than heroics, and the best cards showed that sensible course management, resilience and the occasional lucky bounce were well rewarded.

Gold: Sam Hancock (43 pts on countback with a joint best score with Kenny Cunningham)

Silver: Andrew Jones (40 pts)

Two “Twos” today came from Sam Hancock and Andrew Jones, both finding the right combination of accuracy and nerve when it mattered. Nearest the Pins went to Andrew Jones on the 3rd, Sam Hancock on the 6th, Barry “BTB” Roehrig on the 13th and Drew Niblock on the 16th. Ken Flaherty was the gracious recipient of the McBride Bottle this week, accepting the honour with the dignity such a prestigious award deserves. After a sticky round in trying conditions, no doubt a little “rehydration” was required once everyone was safely home.

Away from the scorecards, San Miguel GS was delighted to donate €215 to DEBRA Butterfly Children in La Marina. This donation has been made possible through the generosity of our members, whose continued support of our charity fundraising helps make a real difference to deserving causes in our local community.

It is always pleasing when a day’s golf can also contribute something positive beyond the course, and the society is very grateful to everyone who helped make the donation possible. We hope this contribution will assist DEBRA in its wonderful work supporting children and families affected by epidermolysis bullosa (EB), and we are proud to support such an inspiring charity. DEBRA is currently seeking volunteers in their charity shop and if interested they should contact rsc@pieldemariposa.es or call +34 616 07 60 72.

Next week sees us heading to New Sierra in Murcia, which, in stark contrast, was rained off back in January, so it will be good finally to get the chance to play it. Set in a peaceful natural environment in the south-east of the Murcia region, New Sierra is now becoming well established as a full 18-hole layout, having originally operated as a 9-hole course played twice. It should offer a very different challenge to La Finca, with members hoping for dry weather this time, a good turnout, and perhaps fewer excuses than umbrellas.

Pictured are Mick Pryke (SMGS Captain), Branca Pereiro (Manager, DEBRA La Marina shop) and Sandra Dibble (SMGS Secretary). Also pictured left (L-R): Kenny Cunningham (Gold 2nd), Mick Pryke (Captain), Andrew Jones (Silver), Sam Hancock (Gold 1st), Ken Flaherty (McBride Bottle), Drew Niblock (NTP), Kenny Winton (Gold 3rd) and Barry “BTB” Roehrig (Silver 4th).