Orihuela Costa Steps Up Campaign for Municipal Independence





The influential Catholic digital newspaper ElDebate.com is this week reporting on the campaign to separate Orihuela Costa from Orihuela and establish an independent municipality is gathering momentum, with supporters preparing a formal dossier for submission later this year.

It reports that the Partido por la Independencia de Orihuela Costa (PIOC) is leading the initiative, arguing that decades of rapid population growth and tourism development have left the coastal area without the services, infrastructure or political influence it requires.

Orihuela Costa lies almost 30 kilometres from Orihuela city, creating what campaigners describe as a damaging administrative divide. While the historic inland city is known for its cultural heritage and agricultural economy, the coast has developed into one of the province’s largest international residential and tourism centres.

PIOC is now preparing a detailed technical case intended to demonstrate that Orihuela Costa has the population, economic resources and administrative capacity to operate as a separate municipality. The dossier is expected to be submitted to Orihuela Council and the Valencian Government during the final quarter of 2026.

Electoral Strategy

The party’s longer-term strategy is to secure enough councillors at the next municipal election to force a debate and vote on separation inside Orihuela’s council chamber.

Supporters believe approval by the council could significantly accelerate the process. However, municipal segregation remains legally and politically difficult, requiring extensive documentation, institutional support and a series of binding reports.

One of PIOC’s greatest challenges is voter turnout. Although the coastal population is growing by an estimated 3,000 registered residents annually and could approach 60,000 within the next decade, political participation remains low.

Abstention across Orihuela Costa exceeded 51 per cent at the last municipal election. Many foreign residents were either not registered to vote or failed to complete the necessary electoral procedures. Consequently, PIOC secured the largest share of votes cast in several coastal districts but failed to win a council seat.

The party is now attempting to convert widespread dissatisfaction into political influence. Its campaign draws inspiration from Pilar de la Horadada and Los Montesinos, both of which successfully separated from Orihuela during the late 20th century.

A petition supporting the initiative has already attracted hundreds of signatures, with organisers setting a target of 10,000 endorsements.

Claims of Financial Neglect

At the heart of the campaign is the claim that Orihuela Costa generates substantial revenue through property taxes, tourism and development but receives an inadequate share of municipal investment.

Campaigners point to shortages in education, healthcare, public transport, cultural facilities, policing, road maintenance and waste collection. They argue that existing services are insufficient for a permanent population of more than 30,000, which increases dramatically during the summer.

PIOC has also floated the possibility of working with outlying communities such as La Murada and Torremendo, where residents have raised their own concerns about distance from Orihuela’s administrative centre. Although there is much discussion in each of the pedanias neither appears to have launched a formal separation campaign comparable with that of Orihuela Costa.

La Murada – The large rural district has repeatedly complained of municipal neglect, including inadequate maintenance, unfinished public spaces, poor roads and insufficient services. Its distance from Orihuela city and distinct community identity make it the most plausible location for a future autonomy movement.

– The large rural district has repeatedly complained of municipal neglect, including inadequate maintenance, unfinished public spaces, poor roads and insufficient services. Its distance from Orihuela city and distinct community identity make it the most plausible location for a future autonomy movement. Torremendo – Residents have also raised concerns about deteriorating facilities, limited public transport, poor accessibility and insufficient municipal investment. Its geographical isolation and extensive territory have encouraged discussion about greater control over local spending and services.

PIOC has reportedly invited these two districts to cooperate and press for greater autonomy. That does not mean they have formally committed themselves to separation or begun preparing their own segregation dossiers. El Debate’s report says alliances have been offered to La Murada and Torremendo, encouraging them to demand greater autonomy.

The campaign has received support from sections of the local community, while Unidos por la Costa and other residents’ organisations have expressed sympathy with many of the complaints that are driving it.

Tabarca Seeks Greater Control

A similar dispute is developing on the island of Tabarca, where residents are seeking recognition as a smaller autonomous local entity within Alicante municipality.

The island’s population falls to around 50 registered residents during the quieter months but can receive thousands of visitors each day in summer. Residents complain of winter isolation and overstretched public services during the tourist season.

More than half of the registered population is reported to support greater control over local budgets and services, drawing inspiration from existing self-governance arrangements elsewhere in Alicante province.

Both campaigns reflect growing frustration among tourism-dependent communities that believe their economic contribution is not matched by investment or political representation.

Nevertheless, the creation of a new municipality remains an exceptionally complex undertaking. Orihuela Costa’s independence campaign may be gaining public support, but its success will ultimately depend on overcoming formidable legal requirements and securing political backing far beyond the coastal strip.