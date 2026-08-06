Los Alcázares Unveils Mar Menor’s First Dedicated Water Sports Beach





Los Alcázares has strengthened its reputation as one of Spain’s leading water sports destinations by opening the first specially designated water sports beach in the Mar Menor.

The new Playa Náutica de Las Salinas has been created as a dedicated base for sailing, windsurfing, kitesurfing, wingfoiling and other activities, providing specialist facilities for everyone from beginners to international competitors.

Los Alcázares has long attracted athletes because of the Mar Menor’s generally calm, shallow waters, favourable climate and reliable breezes. The new facility is intended to establish the town as an even more important centre for training, competition and sports tourism.

Municipal officials also hope the project will help promote sustainable tourism throughout the year, reducing the town’s dependence on the traditional summer holiday season.

The beach has been equipped with designated areas where athletes can prepare and dry their equipment, along with storage racks for boards and sails. Other improvements include shaded spaces, new street furniture, specialist signage, a weather station and a screen displaying real-time information about local conditions.

A major feature of the development is the new Paseo de las Estrellas Náuticas, or Nautical Walk of Stars, celebrating local athletes who have helped build the national and international reputation of Los Alcázares.

The first stars honour several leading competitors connected with the municipality, including world sailing champion José Manuel Ruiz Sánchez and national kitesurfing champion Claudia León Martínez.

Other athletes recognised include sailing champion Rafa de la Hoz Tuells, Irene Sánchez Quiles, Alex López Muñoz, Pedro Garijo Velasco and Mara Peñalver Párraga.

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera said Los Alcázares was one of the finest locations in Spain for water sports and highlighted the town’s experience in hosting national and international championships.

Competitions held on the Mar Menor cover a growing range of disciplines, including sailing, windsurfing, kitesurfing and wingfoiling.

Councillor Jesús Ramón Alcaraz said the new facilities would benefit athletes who train permanently in Los Alcázares while also improving the experience of competitors travelling to the municipality for major sporting events.

The project represents another step in the town’s efforts to position itself as a specialist destination for active tourism. By combining dedicated sporting facilities with the natural conditions of the Mar Menor, the council hopes to attract more training camps, competitions and visitors throughout the year.

The Playa Náutica de Las Salinas is expected to serve both experienced competitors and newcomers, helping more people learn water sports while providing established athletes with a properly equipped base.

Its opening also reinforces the historic relationship between Los Alcázares and the Mar Menor—a connection the municipality now hopes to develop into a stronger source of sporting achievement and sustainable economic activity.