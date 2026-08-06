Man Arrested in Torrevieja with Loaded Semi-Automatic Pistol





The Guardia Civil has arrested a man in Torrevieja after officers discovered him carrying a loaded semi-automatic pistol in public. The weapon had a round in the chamber and was ready to fire.

The arrest was made in July during a routine patrol by public safety officers from the Guardia Civil’s Torrevieja station. Officers became suspicious when two men suddenly changed their behaviour and attempted to leave the area after noticing the patrol.

When stopped for identification, one of the men appeared extremely nervous while searching a shoulder bag for his documents. Concerned for their safety, officers inspected the bag and found a semi-automatic pistol.

The weapon contained a magazine loaded with 13 rounds, as well as a further bullet in the chamber. Part of its serial number had also been removed, making the pistol more difficult to identify. The suspect did not have a licence to own or carry a firearm.

Further checks revealed that both men had previous records relating to the illegal possession of weapons and membership of a criminal group.

Investigators subsequently identified a property connected to one of the suspects. During a court-authorised search of the address, officers reportedly seized a second loaded magazine and a suspected counterfeit foreign identity card.

One of the men was released after his identity had been confirmed, although he remains under investigation.

The principal suspect was brought before the investigating court in Torrevieja. He is suspected of illegal possession of a firearm, falsifying documents and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The Guardia Civil said the operation formed part of its continuing efforts to prevent and combat organised crime.