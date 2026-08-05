



Torrevieja has presented an extensive cultural programme featuring 90 events between September and December 2026.

The new season includes concerts, theatre, dance, flamenco, comedy, musicals, opera, magic and family entertainment. Organisers expect the programme to attract around 40,000 people, taking Torrevieja’s total cultural attendance for the year beyond 120,000.

More than 78,000 people have already attended events at Torrevieja Municipal Theatre and the International Auditorium during 2026. More than 20 performances have sold out, while most other events have also attracted strong audiences.

Among the major names appearing during the final four months of the year are Malú, Sara Baras, Diana Navarro, Ismael Serrano, Dani Martínez, Goyo Jiménez, Luis Piedrahita, José Luis Calero, David Fernández and José Corbacho.

The programme also includes DJ Symphonic Latino, Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute, The Nutcracker ballet and a concert celebrating Mocedades’ 60th anniversary, featuring Los Panchos.

September begins with the 11th Torrevieja Audiovisual Short Film Festival. Other highlights include José Luis Calero’s comedy show, pianist Borja Niso’s tribute to Ludovico Einaudi and Sara Baras’ flamenco production Infinita. The month will also feature the Trollea role-playing event, the “Torrevieja and the Sea” lecture series and the City of Torrevieja International Choral Festival.

October’s programme includes Dani Martínez’s Remember, the Generation of ’27 International Congress, the start of the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra’s season and performances by Diana Navarro, Goyo Jiménez and Ismael Serrano. The DJ Symphonic Latino show and several flamenco and theatre events are also planned.

November will bring the Ars Creatio Science Week, the comedy Infieles, a children’s Tadeo Jones musical, tribute band Brothers in Band and The Magic Flute. Luis Piedrahita, David Fernández and José Corbacho will also perform.

December will feature 26 performances across the Municipal Theatre and International Auditorium. Highlights include Malú, The Nutcracker, children’s group Pica-Pica, the Alabama Gospel Choir and the Mocedades and Los Panchos anniversary concert.

Art exhibitions featuring watercolours, paintings and photography will be held at the Vista Alegre Exhibition Hall and Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre throughout the season.

Cultura Torrevieja has also reported strong online growth. Its website received more than 150,000 visits during the past six months, while its social media content generated more than one million views.

Tickets for all events went on sale through the Cultura Torrevieja website at midday on August 5.