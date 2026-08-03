And There Was Always More: Costa Blanca Mourns the passing of Jimmy Cricket





The Costa Blanca entertainment community is mourning the death of much-loved comedian Jimmy Cricket, a cherished friend of the late Orihuela Costa entertainer and charity champion Stevie Spit.

Jimmy, whose real name was James Mulgrew, died aged 80 following a short illness. His death brings to a close an extraordinary entertainment career spanning more than half a century—a career built upon laughter, kindness and an enduring ability to make people of every generation smile.

For audiences in Orihuela Costa, however, Jimmy was far more than a familiar face from British television. Through his numerous appearances in the area and his close friendship with Stevie Spit, he became an adopted member of the Costa Blanca entertainment family.

The pair shared a genuine friendship, a natural rapport and, above all, a deep affection for entertaining people. When Jimmy appeared at The Emerald Isle in La Florida, Stevie was frequently there to welcome him, compere the evening and help create the warm, intimate atmosphere for which their shows became known.

They were very different performers, but that contrast was part of their appeal. Jimmy brought his wonderfully gentle humour, famous catchphrases and trademark Wellington boots, while Stevie contributed his larger-than-life personality, sharp wit and unmistakable stage presence.

Together, they provided audiences with evenings filled with laughter, affection and a sense of community.

One memorable Emerald Isle show featuring Jimmy, Stevie and vocalist Kylie Burgazzi was completely sold out, with a waiting list established in case of cancellations. Such was the response that Jimmy was immediately invited to return. His official website described Stevie as the evening’s host and recorded the tremendous reception the performers received. Jimmy Cricket’s Costa Blanca archive reflects the strength of that connection.

Jimmy returned to the Orihuela Costa repeatedly, with Stevie proudly promoting and hosting his appearances. In February 2023, Jimmy came back to The Emerald Isle to celebrate 50 years in showbusiness, once again appearing alongside his “good friend Stevie Spit BEM.” The Leader reported on that reunion, which demonstrated that theirs was not simply a professional partnership but an enduring friendship.

Jimmy with wife May and Stevie Spit at the Emerald Isle in 2023

With Stevie’s own passing still deeply felt across Orihuela Costa, Jimmy’s death represents the loss of another entertainer who understood the importance of laughter, generosity and bringing communities together.

Born in Cookstown, County Tyrone, Jimmy became one of Britain’s most recognisable family comedians. His famous cry of “Come here!”—usually followed by “And there’s more!”—became known to millions.

His visual trademarks were equally unforgettable: the evening coat, shortened trousers, distinctive hat and Wellington boots marked left and right but deliberately worn on the wrong feet.

Jimmy’s comedy was warm, clean and inclusive. He did not need cruelty or controversy to generate laughter. His humour came from wordplay, Irish logic, observations about everyday life and stories involving his much-mentioned “Mammy”.

After establishing himself in Britain’s clubs and holiday camps, Jimmy reached a national audience through television. He fronted four series of the ITV programme And There’s More and presented his own BBC Radio 2 series, Jimmy’s Cricket Team. He also appeared on The Good Old Days, Bullseye and several Royal Variety Performances.

In 1987, he was surprised by Eamonn Andrews for This Is Your Life, recognising his achievements and popularity throughout British entertainment.

Yet despite that national success, Jimmy never lost the ability to connect personally with audiences in smaller venues. That quality made him particularly popular on the Costa Blanca, where his appearances often felt more like reunions among friends than formal performances.

His family said he spent his final days surrounded by “family, love, laughter and songs”. They remembered him as a devoted husband to May for 52 years, a wonderful father to four children and a delightfully silly grandfather to four grandchildren.

They also described him as a “force for joy” who continued making jokes with NHS staff and his family until the end.

Jimmy was a man of profound Christian faith and had been appointed a Knight of the Order of St Gregory the Great—commonly known as a Papal Knight—in recognition of his charitable work.

His family considered ending its announcement by saying there would be “no more”, but that would not have reflected Jimmy’s faith or irrepressible optimism. He believed death was not the end and looked forward to eternity.

For those who watched Jimmy and Stevie sharing a Costa Blanca stage, it is comforting to imagine two old friends reunited—exchanging stories, trading jokes and preparing for one more show.

Orihuela Costa has lost another treasured friend, British entertainment has lost one of its gentlest comedians, and the world has become a little less silly.

But in the spirit of Jimmy Cricket, perhaps this is not the final curtain after all.

And there’s more.

FAMILY STATEMENT

In a statement, his family said: “Our beloved Jimmy passed away this morning after a short illness. He spent his last few days surrounded by his family, love, laughter and songs.

“Jimmy brought so much laughter and happiness to countless audiences in his career over the years. Whether on stage, screen or radio, or if you met him in person as well. But that was nothing to the happiness he gave to his family. A devoted husband to May for fifty two years.

“A wonderful dad to his four children and very silly grandad indeed to his four grandchildren. He was our greatest champion and loved us all loudly. He also just loved people and he absolutely loved being a stand up comedian. What a life he lived.

“Forever our clown, he was cracking jokes to the wonderful NHS staff and to us all, right until the end. His courage, dignity and positivity through all he endured was inspirational. A force for joy, we are just all very sad that the world is a far less sillier place today. We were going to end by using his famous catchphrase and say, ‘There’s no More’.

“But Jimmy was a man of great faith and a Papal Knight of the Catholic Church. He believed that death is not the end and was looking forward to eternity, so really…And there’s more.”

Images Helen Atkinson