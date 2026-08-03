



Visitors to Cabo Roig beach are being forced to fight their way over large mounds of seaweed simply to reach the water during the height of the summer holiday season.

Thick accumulations are covering significant stretches of the shoreline, leaving swimmers and families to clamber across decomposing vegetation before they can enter the sea. The poor state of cleanliness has caused frustration among beachgoers, with some reportedly choosing to pack up and search for cleaner beaches elsewhere along the coast.

Although seaweed is a natural and environmentally important feature of the Mediterranean coastline, residents argue that excessive deposits should be properly managed on heavily used bathing beaches—particularly during August, when Orihuela Costa welcomes thousands of visitors.

The situation has once again raised questions about the frequency and effectiveness of municipal beach cleaning. At one of the coast’s best-known tourist destinations, holidaymakers expect clean, safe and accessible conditions, rather than an obstacle course at the water’s edge.

For local bars, restaurants and other businesses that depend heavily on summer tourism, the deteriorating appearance of the beach could also have wider consequences. Visitors driven elsewhere by poor conditions may take their spending with them.

Cabo Roig beach should be showcasing the best of Orihuela Costa during the busiest period of the year. Instead, the large mounds of seaweed and apparent lack of adequate cleaning are presenting an unwelcoming image to residents and tourists alike.

Images by Tomas Moreno