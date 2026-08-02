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Home Local Costa Blanca EDITION 1139 OF THE COSTA BLANCA LEADER NEWSPAPER 3 – 9 AUGUST...

EDITION 1139 OF THE COSTA BLANCA LEADER NEWSPAPER 3 – 9 AUGUST 2026

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We lead with the growing campaign to establish Orihuela Costa as an independent municipality, which collected more than 800 petition signatures within hours of its official launch in Playa Flamenca on Thursday.
We lead with the growing campaign to establish Orihuela Costa as an independent municipality, which collected more than 800 petition signatures within hours of its official launch in Playa Flamenca on Thursday.

The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

We lead with the growing campaign to establish Orihuela Costa as an independent municipality, which collected more than 800 petition signatures within hours of its official launch in Playa Flamenca on Thursday.

On page 3, residents of Las Mimosas and Las Chismosas have launched their own petition, demanding urgent action from Orihuela City Council over what they describe as an “unacceptable” deterioration in essential municipal services.

Meanwhile, the Orihuela government faces further unrest in Campoamor, where hundreds of residents, holidaymakers and beachgoers rallied on Saturday to demand action over longstanding accessibility problems and the deteriorating condition of Barranco Rubio beach.

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