Murcia Shaken by Powerful 4.1-Magnitude Earthquake





A powerful earthquake sent shockwaves across the Region of Murcia shortly before midday on Sunday, rattling buildings, shaking furniture and prompting a sudden flood of calls to the emergency services.

The tremor struck at 11.59am and registered a magnitude of 4.1, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN). Initial estimates had placed its strength between 3.9 and 4.4 before the official figure was confirmed.

Its epicentre was located between Librilla and Pliego, close to the village of Barqueros, at a relatively shallow depth of just five kilometres. The limited depth helped make the movement clearly noticeable across a wide area.

Residents reported feeling the ground move in Murcia city, Cartagena, Lorca, Albudeite, Campos del Río, Molina de Segura and Librilla, as well as throughout the Guadalentín Valley, the Mula district and communities surrounding the regional capital.

Within minutes, social media was filled with accounts from startled residents describing walls vibrating, furniture shaking and buildings appearing to sway. For many, the sudden movement caused several alarming seconds of uncertainty.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Centre received more than 80 calls following the earthquake. However, officials confirmed that almost all came from members of the public reporting that they had felt the tremor.

Crucially, there were no reports of injuries or structural damage, and no requests for emergency assistance were received. Firefighters, medical teams and other emergency resources did not need to be deployed.

Although Murcia lies within the area of greatest seismic activity on the Iberian Peninsula, an earthquake of this strength is relatively unusual in the region’s interior.

The most noticeable inland tremor in recent months occurred last December but measured only 2.6. A magnitude 3.3 earthquake shook Ricote in 2024, while Mula experienced a tremor approaching magnitude 4 in 2018.

Sunday’s earthquake may have passed without serious consequences, but its shallow depth and wide reach ensured that thousands of residents were given a sudden and unsettling reminder of the seismic forces beneath the region.