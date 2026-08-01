British fugitive facing life imprisonment for drug and weapons offenses arrested in Algorfa.





A 27-year-old British fugitive accused of serious drug trafficking and firearms offences has been arrested by the National Police in Algorfa.

The suspect, considered one of the UK’s highest-priority criminal targets, was reportedly about to be added to Britain’s “Most Wanted” list. He could face life imprisonment if convicted.

Officers from the Alicante Provincial Judicial Police Brigade carried out the operation in collaboration with British authorities. The investigation began after Spain’s International Fugitives Group received an international cooperation request containing information supplied by the UK.

Police confirmed that the man had been wanted under an International Arrest Warrant issued in June 2026 in connection with drug trafficking offences allegedly committed between 2023 and 2024.

Investigators believe he belonged to an organised criminal group involved in distributing cocaine, cannabis and heroin. He is also suspected of continuing his criminal activities while on provisional release.

Authorities considered the fugitive particularly dangerous because of allegations involving the use of firearms against other people. The possibility of a life sentence also meant that he was regarded as posing a significant flight risk.

National Police officers consequently prepared a special operation incorporating extensive security measures.

After several days of surveillance and investigation, officers identified the suspect’s possible hideout in Algorfa. An operation was established around the property, and the fugitive was intercepted and arrested near the address.

Police said the speed of the intervention prevented him from putting up any effective resistance. No injuries were reported during the arrest.

The detainee has been brought before the duty magistrate at Spain’s Central Court of First Instance. Extradition proceedings will now begin for his transfer to the United Kingdom, where he is expected to face the outstanding criminal allegations.