Parking to Return to Torrevieja’s Ramón Gallud





Torrevieja City Council will once again allow vehicles to park on Calle Ramón Gallud from Monday, August 3, although a four-hour evening restriction will remain in place to ease congestion in the town centre.

Parking will be permitted daily from midnight until 8pm but prohibited between 8pm and midnight, when traffic heading into the centre is at its busiest.

Motorists must remove their vehicles before the restriction begins, particularly along the section between Calle Orihuela and Calle Apolo. The Local Police Department has urged drivers to check the new signs carefully and comply strictly with the permitted hours.

The change follows a month-long assessment of Torrevieja’s new urban public transport service by the council’s Transport and Local Police departments.

Officials monitored bus frequencies and journey times throughout July and concluded that regular bus services and general traffic could operate alongside parked vehicles for most of the day.

However, the evening restriction will remain to prevent congestion and maintain traffic flow during the busiest period for journeys into central Torrevieja, particularly throughout the summer season.

The measure will be reviewed after the summer, when the council will examine the information gathered and consider several options for the permanent configuration of Calle Ramón Gallud.

Among the proposals under consideration are introducing a dedicated bus lane along the entire street, creating regulated blue-zone parking spaces or retaining the system due to come into force on August 3.

The temporary arrangement will restore parking spaces for parking spaces residents and visitors for most of the day while allowing the council to keep the road clear during the busiest evening hours.