Elche Closes Third Illegal Airport Car Park





Elche City Council has shut down a third unauthorised car park near Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport as part of its continuing crackdown on businesses operating without the required licences.

Local Police carried out the closure after discovering that the site had begun receiving vehicles despite an earlier administrative order to cease operations. Officers monitored movements at the premises before bringing forward the intervention to prevent the business from becoming fully established.

The three sites closed since the enforcement campaign began had a combined capacity of more than 4,500 vehicles. Operators of the two previously closed car parks sought interim court orders to block the council’s action, but both applications were rejected.

Further closures are expected in the coming weeks, with several administrative proceedings already at an advanced stage following the completion of the required hearing process.

More than 110 car parks have been identified across Elche municipality. Local Police and council engineers have inspected around 81 facilities, finding administrative irregularities at every one.

Of these, 45 were established before amendments to the General Plan and are being assessed for possible legalisation. Their owners have been given three months to submit technical projects, safety plans and other required documents.

Another 30 businesses operate under provisional licences issued in 2005. These are also under review because many have since expanded or changed their approved operating conditions.

Municipal officials stressed that the campaign is intended to guarantee safety, regulatory compliance and fair competition, rather than close businesses indiscriminately.