New App Map Tracks Jellyfish on Alicante’s Beaches





Beachgoers can now check for jellyfish sightings along Alicante’s coastline using a new interactive map launched by MedusApp.

Developed by researchers from the University of Alicante (UA) and the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), the free science app provides real-time information about jellyfish sightings. Its latest web-based map allows users to identify recorded species and follow how their presence changes over time in a particular coastal area.

Members of the public can also report sightings through the app, becoming active contributors to the research project. Every submission helps expand the database used by scientists to monitor jellyfish populations and study changes affecting the marine environment.

To reduce the risk of false reports, each sighting passes through a validation process. An artificial intelligence system trained using more than 10,000 images identifies the likely species and verifies the reported location. Experts then conduct a final review before the information is confirmed.

MedusApp also includes a first-aid guide prepared by healthcare professionals, explaining what beachgoers should do if they are stung.

Data collected by the platform has revealed a shift in jellyfish populations along the Mediterranean coast. Of the 2,530,741 specimens recorded, the generally harmless fried egg jellyfish (Cotylorhiza tuberculata) has overtaken the stinging mauve stinger (Pelagia noctiluca) as the most frequently reported species.

The latest update was developed with support from the Interuniversity Chair of the Sea and Sustainability of the Nautical Sector, an initiative involving the UPV, UA and Marina Port Valencia.

MedusApp surpassed 700,000 downloads across Android and iOS this month. Its new map provides users with a clearer and more detailed picture of jellyfish activity at specific points along the coast.

Since its launch eight years ago, the platform has expanded far beyond the Mediterranean and is now used by beachgoers and researchers around the world.

UPV computer scientist and co-developer Eduardo Blasco described MedusApp as Spain’s most downloaded citizen-science application across all subject areas. According to App Store and Google Play figures, it also ranks among the ten most downloaded citizen-science apps worldwide.