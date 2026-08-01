Put Your Business in Front of Thousands at Expo Torrevieja 2026





Exhibitor bookings are now open for Expo Torrevieja 2026, one of the southern Costa Blanca’s largest lifestyle and business events, taking place at the Torrevieja International Auditorium on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November.

Businesses seeking greater visibility, new customers and valuable professional connections are invited to secure their place at the two-day exhibition. Following the success of previous editions, which brought almost 200 exhibitors face-to-face with thousands of visitors, organisers are preparing an expanded and more diverse event for November.

Free admission and parking will make the Expo easily accessible to residents and visitors from Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, the Vega Baja and the wider Costa Blanca. For exhibitors, it offers a cost-effective opportunity to move beyond conventional advertising and speak directly with potential customers in a busy, welcoming environment.

Direct Access to a Valuable Audience

Expo Torrevieja attracts an international audience drawn from one of the Costa Blanca’s most diverse and rapidly developing areas. Visitors include permanent residents, homeowners, families, retirees, professionals, entrepreneurs and newcomers looking for reliable products, services and advice about living, working and investing in Spain.

Exhibitors can demonstrate products, explain services, answer questions and generate enquiries while building the personal relationships that often influence purchasing decisions. This direct engagement is particularly valuable in sectors where trust, professional knowledge and local experience matter.

Exhibiting also gives businesses the freedom to tailor their presence to their objectives. A stand can support product demonstrations, lead generation, appointments, special offers or brand awareness, while staff can receive immediate feedback from visitors and identify the questions, needs and priorities shaping the local market more clearly.

The event welcomes businesses from property, law, finance, insurance, healthcare, wellbeing, mobility, technology, home improvement, security, leisure and lifestyle. Retailers, automotive companies, tradespeople, consultants, service providers, craftspeople and independent entrepreneurs are also encouraged to participate.

A dedicated Arts and Crafts Zone will give creative exhibitors a prominent platform, while the Christmas Fayre will attract a seasonal audience and provide smaller traders and crafters with an accessible way to showcase their work.

More Than an Exhibition Stand

Participation includes more than space inside the International Auditorium. Exhibitors will receive free inclusion in the marketing and promotional campaigns connected with the show, helping businesses build awareness before the doors open.

The Expo also provides valuable business-to-business networking. Companies can meet suppliers, professional advisers and complementary service providers, creating opportunities for referrals, partnerships and future collaboration.

An exclusive B2B Cocktail Evening will be held on the Friday before the exhibition in the auditorium’s Chamber Hall, offering participants a relaxed opportunity to introduce themselves, exchange contacts and establish relationships before the public arrives.

Attractions Designed to Build Footfall

A varied programme of entertainment, demonstrations and public displays will attract a broad audience and encourage visitors to remain at the venue for longer.

The 2026 event will feature expanded indoor and outdoor exhibition zones, together with displays from public services including the Guardia Civil, Fire Brigade, UMT and police.

An automotive showcase of exotic, classic and speciality vehicles will provide another major attraction. Weather permitting, the popular Sunday morning display of classic cars, motorcycles and scooters will return to the auditorium grounds.

Live music, choirs, cultural presentations and performances by community groups will create a lively atmosphere, particularly on Saturday. Talks, demonstrations, prize draws and surprise giveaways will continue throughout the weekend, giving visitors further reasons to explore the exhibition.

The expanded Clubs and Associations Zone will showcase the region’s active community life. Sports clubs, social groups, charities, hobby organisations and volunteering initiatives will bring their members and supporters to the event, connecting exhibitors with another important section of the local population.

A Prestigious Setting for Your Business

The Torrevieja International Auditorium offers a modern and impressive setting, with space for indoor stands and outdoor attractions. Doors will open from 10am until 3pm on both days, providing exhibitors with two focused sessions in which to promote their business and develop new contacts.

Whether your objective is to launch a product, introduce a service, strengthen your local presence or enter the Costa Blanca market, the Expo provides a practical platform for reaching interested consumers.

Companies can distribute information, offer consultations, collect contact details and hold meaningful conversations with visitors who have deliberately chosen to attend a business and lifestyle exhibition. Established brands can reinforce their community presence, while newer enterprises can introduce themselves to a large audience over a single weekend.

Organisers expect almost 200 exhibitors and are planning a programme intended to attract close to 10,000 visitors. The combination of commercial stands, entertainment, community participation and free public access is designed to create sustained activity throughout the venue.

Book Your Exhibition Space

Reservations are now being accepted, and businesses are encouraged to secure their preferred space as early as possible. Expo Torrevieja 2026 could make November your most productive marketing weekend of the year.

To reserve a stand or request further information, contact the organisers today:

Telephone: (0034) 637 227 385

Email: office@ExpoTorrevieja.info

Online bookings: www.expotorrevieja.info

Expo Torrevieja 2026

Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November

10am to 3pm

International Auditorium, Torrevieja