Two Arrested After Barricading Themselves Inside San Javier Home





Two suspected burglars have been arrested after barricading themselves inside a property in Santiago de la Ribera and confronting Guardia Civil officers with chemicals, machetes, axes and a chainsaw.

The incident began during the early hours of Sunday, July 26, when officers responded to reports of a break-in. Investigators said the intruders had smashed through the property’s perimeter fence and broken a window to gain entry.

When ordered to leave the house and identify themselves, the suspects refused to cooperate and allegedly used chemical substances and a collection of potential weapons to prevent officers from approaching.

Additional patrols from the Guardia Civil’s Citizen Security Unit (USECIC), which were operating along the Murcia coastline, were called to the scene. After securing the area and preparing a rapid intervention, specially equipped officers entered the property and arrested the two occupants without further incident.

Police seized numerous bladed weapons and heavy objects, including machetes, axes, swords, hedge trimmers and assorted tools.

Both suspects, who reportedly have extensive criminal records, are being investigated for burglary, assaulting law-enforcement officers, making threats and serious disobedience.

In a separate incident in Totana, two more people were arrested after allegedly trying to attack Guardia Civil officers attending a violent family dispute. The suspects also reportedly threatened to retrieve a shotgun from the property. They face allegations of making threats and assaulting police officers.