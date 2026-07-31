Orihuela Costa Independence Campaign Officially Launched





A campaign to establish Orihuela Costa as an independent municipality formally began on Thursday, July 30, with a public gathering near Cala Mosca that attracted strong support from local residents.

The event, held at the junction of Calle Orquídeas and Calle Alhelíes, marked both the official launch of the segregation process and the 40th anniversary of Pilar de la Horadada becoming independent from Orihuela.

Organised by the Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa (PIOC), the gathering had been authorised by the Government Subdelegation in Alicante. Organisers said more than 800 signatures were collected during the evening, providing an encouraging start to what is expected to be a lengthy campaign.

PIOC, which received more votes in Orihuela Costa than any other party in the 2023 municipal elections but failed to secure representation on Orihuela Council, says the initiative reflects growing frustration over services, infrastructure and the administration of the coastal area.

Online petition planned

The signature campaign will continue for several months, with an online petition expected to be launched shortly. The petition will be supported by a detailed dossier containing economic, financial, geographical, historical and sector-specific reports intended to demonstrate that Orihuela Costa could operate as a viable municipality.

A segregation file is the formal administrative procedure through which part of an existing municipality applies to become an independent town. The process normally requires the proposed municipality to establish clear territorial boundaries, sufficient population and resources, economic viability and the capacity to manage essential public services.

PIOC argues that Orihuela’s extensive geographical area makes effective administration increasingly difficult. It says that the appointment of several councillors with responsibilities relating to the coast has failed to resolve longstanding problems involving waste collection, road maintenance, public transport, healthcare, education, policing and other municipal services.

The party also points to Orihuela Costa’s rapid population growth as a central argument for independence. According to its estimates, the registered population is increasing by approximately 3,500 residents a year. PIOC predicts that the coast could soon have a larger registered population than Orihuela city and, within around six years, could outnumber the remainder of the municipality combined.

The campaign dossier will document what organisers describe as persistent deficiencies across the coastal area and argue that a locally based administration would be better placed to respond to residents’ needs.

Proposal expected by November

PIOC plans to submit the completed proposal to Orihuela City Council and the Generalitat Valenciana, possibly in November.

The organisers acknowledge that the initiative is unlikely to receive the support of the current municipal government. PIOC claims Orihuela Costa contributes substantial revenue to the municipality but does not receive a proportionate level of investment or services in return.

Any application rejected by the council could still progress to the Generalitat, where regional officials would examine its legal, financial and administrative viability. The campaigners accept that the process may take several years and could face an initial refusal.

They have drawn encouragement from the experience of Pilar de la Horadada, whose campaign to separate from Orihuela began in 1963. Independence was finally achieved in 1986 after more than two decades of campaigning.

However, PIOC believes Orihuela Costa’s accelerating population growth and increasing electoral influence could allow it to achieve its objective more quickly.

Torremendo and La Murada invited

The party has also extended an invitation to Torremendo to join the proposed new municipality, potentially as a minor local entity, or entidad local menor. This arrangement could provide a degree of local autonomy while allowing Torremendo to remain administratively connected to a larger municipality.

PIOC has also encouraged La Murada to consider pursuing its own separation from Orihuela, arguing that the outlying district could benefit from having an administration closer to its residents.

Voting strength will play a major role in the campaign. PIOC estimates that Orihuela Costa could have more than 20,000 eligible voters next year and says a sufficiently large pro-independence vote could transform the balance of power at Orihuela City Council.

The party believes securing substantial representation—or even influence over the formation of a future municipal government—would strengthen the application considerably. It is therefore urging foreign and Spanish residents who meet the necessary requirements to register and participate in future local elections.

The July 30 gathering represented only the opening stage of what is expected to be a complex legal and political process. Organisers must now maintain public support, complete the necessary technical studies and demonstrate that an independent Orihuela Costa would have the resources and administrative capacity to govern itself.

For supporters, however, collecting more than 800 signatures on the opening evening showed that demands for greater local control have moved beyond general dissatisfaction and into an organised campaign for municipal independence.