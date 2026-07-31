



The charity event brought together 88 players in support of Go Sport, an association promoting access to sport for people with disabilities

Lo Romero Golf welcomed 88 players on Saturday, 25 July, for the 40th Anniversary Charity Tournament marking the Segregation of Pilar de la Horadada, raising €7,480 in support of inclusive sport.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Asociación Deportiva Go Sport, a local organisation dedicated to improving access to sport for people with disabilities and using physical activity as a tool for social inclusion, personal development and wellbeing.

Played in Individual Stableford format, the tournament brought together golfers, local representatives and supporters for a day that combined competition, community spirit and a shared commitment to a meaningful social cause.

The prize-giving ceremony was attended by members of the Lo Romero Golf team, together with José María Pérez Sánchez, Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada; José Antonio Martínez Delgado, Councillor for Sports; Eva María Martínez Pagán, Councillor for Tourism; and Sergio López Fernández, President of Go Sport.

Tournament results

First Category

Winner: José Antonio Pardo Riera, with 37 points.

Runner-up: Carl Fjarlman, with 36 points.

Second Category

Winner: Luc Hanssen, with 38 points.

Runner-up: Aaron Freuler, with 37 points.

Scratch Category

Winner: Víctor Pérez Jiménez.

Lo Romero Golf expressed its gratitude to all players, sponsors, collaborators, institutional representatives and members of the organising team whose support helped make the event possible.

The strong turnout and funds raised once again underline the role golf can play beyond the fairways, acting as a meeting point for the community and as a platform to support social initiatives with a direct local impact.

Held as part of the commemorations for the 40th anniversary of the Segregation of Pilar de la Horadada, the tournament became one of the standout sporting and charitable events in the local calendar.

About Asociación Deportiva Go Sport

Asociación Deportiva Go Sport works to make sport more accessible for people with disabilities, promoting inclusion, social integration, personal autonomy and quality of life through physical activity.

Through its initiatives, the association helps remove barriers and create opportunities for people to participate in sport on equal terms, while encouraging values such as effort, teamwork and personal achievement.

About Lo Romero Golf

Located in Pilar de la Horadada, in the south of Alicante province, Lo Romero Golf is an 18-hole course known for its natural Mediterranean setting, high-quality facilities and enjoyable playing experience for golfers of different levels.

The course is particularly recognised for its iconic 18th hole, where the green is set on an island, creating one of the most memorable finishing holes on the Costa Blanca golf scene.

Alongside its sporting activity, Lo Romero Golf maintains a strong connection with its local community and actively supports social, charitable and institutional initiatives that contribute to the development and visibility of Pilar de la Horadada.