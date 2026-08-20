



EasyJet has confirmed it will stop operating from Leeds Bradford Airport early next year following a review of its route network.

The airline’s final services from the Yorkshire airport will operate on January 5, after which all five of its current routes will be withdrawn.

EasyJet presently flies directly from Leeds Bradford to Palma de Mallorca, Málaga, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Barcelona and Belfast.

The carrier said it had decided to concentrate on routes and airports attracting the strongest customer demand. Passengers with bookings beyond January 5 are being contacted and offered either a free transfer to an alternative easyJet departure airport or a full refund.

The airline apologised for the disruption and stressed that all scheduled flights would continue to operate normally until the closure date.

In a statement, easyJet said it valued the relationship it had developed with Leeds Bradford Airport and would continue reviewing future opportunities across its network.

The decision will reduce the choice available to passengers travelling from the regional airport, although eight other airlines continue to operate there. These include Ryanair and Jet2, which offer extensive domestic and international schedules.

EasyJet’s withdrawal comes just two weeks after the airline announced that it was to be acquired by private-equity company Apollo in a deal reportedly worth £5.7 billion.

The carrier has also faced considerable financial pressure, with higher jet-fuel costs and weaker passenger bookings contributing to a reported 70% decline in profits.

Customers affected by the route closures are advised to wait for direct communication from easyJet explaining their rebooking and refund options.