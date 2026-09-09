



AEMET has activated an orange weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms along the Alicante coast on Wednesday, September 9, coinciding with the return to school.

The Valencian Government’s Emergency Coordination Centre has urged the public, local councils and event organisers to take extra precautions as severe storms sweep across the region.

Forecasters warn that torrential downpours could produce up to 40 litres of rain per square metre in just one hour. There is also a very high risk of large hail and powerful wind gusts, with the most severe conditions expected to affect localised areas.

Orange warnings for rain and thunderstorms are in place along the Alicante coast, while yellow alerts cover inland Alicante and parts of the Valencia coast and southern interior.

Separate heat warnings have also been issued. Orange alerts apply to the southern interior and coastal areas of Valencia, with yellow warnings covering northern inland Valencia, southern inland Castellón and the Alicante coast.

Climatologist Jorge Olcina has warned families to be particularly cautious during Wednesday afternoon, when many pupils will be travelling home from school.

The Valencian Agency for Security and Emergency Response has advised councils and organisations to monitor official forecasts closely and activate emergency protocols where necessary.

Particular attention should be paid to events and activities taking place on public roads. Strong winds could endanger those attending, damage temporary structures and contribute to the rapid spread of any fire.

Residents have also been told to avoid parking in flood-prone locations and to move vehicles already left in areas vulnerable to rising water.

The emergency notice, issued at 6pm on Tuesday, stressed that conditions could deteriorate quickly, with intense rain, hail and damaging gusts developing over a short period. Officials are urging the public to follow official advice and avoid unnecessary journeys during the worst of the weather.