



The Valencian Community recorded the largest increase in road fatalities anywhere in Spain during the summer of 2026, with the death toll almost doubling in the space of a year.

A total of 25 people were killed on the region’s roads during July and August, compared with 13 over the same period in 2025. The increase of 12 deaths, or 92.3%, was the highest in absolute terms among Spain’s autonomous communities.

The report, published on Monday by the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), did not provide a provincial breakdown, making it impossible to establish how many of the region’s fatalities occurred on roads in Castellón.

However, Castellón was specifically mentioned because of the forest fires that disrupted traffic and required additional deployments by the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Division. Fires in Castellón, Ávila, Madrid, Huelva and Huesca prompted special traffic-control operations.

Across Spain, 218 fatal road accidents were recorded during July and August, resulting in 240 deaths. A further 926 people required hospital treatment.

The number of fatalities increased by 4%, with ten more deaths than during the summer of 2025. However, the number of people admitted to hospital fell by 10%.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska described it as “a bad summer”, noting that an average of four people died on Spanish roads every day.

Fires Force Widespread Road Closures

Forest fires led to the closure of 2,640 kilometres of roads across Spain and caused disruption on 227 routes. The worst day was July 27, when approximately 850 kilometres of road were closed.

The Guardia Civil carried out 376 access-control operations in fire-affected areas and deployed personnel at 226 strategic locations. Officers implemented 451 road closures and established alternative routes whenever conditions allowed.

A total of 1,599 traffic officers participated in these operations, with personnel from neighbouring provinces providing support during 41 incidents.

Long-distance road travel also reached a new summer record, with 102 million journeys made during July and August—1.5% more than in 2025.

Fewer Motorcyclists Killed

A total of 92 vulnerable road users were killed, 12 fewer than last summer. The most significant improvement involved motorcyclists, with fatalities falling from 72 to 54.

However, the figures worsened for pedestrians and cyclists. Twenty-six pedestrians lost their lives, three more than last year, while cyclist deaths increased from nine to 12.

Conventional roads remained the most dangerous, accounting for 175 deaths, or 73% of the national total. A further 65 people were killed on motorways and dual carriageways.

Vehicles leaving the road remained the deadliest type of accident, causing 88 fatalities, while head-on collisions claimed 54 lives.

Twenty-five people killed while travelling in cars or vans were not wearing seat belts. Three of the 12 cyclists who died were not wearing helmets.

Despite the poor summer figures, the year-to-date total showed a slight improvement. By August 31, 734 people had died on Spanish roads, compared with 750 during the same period in 2025.