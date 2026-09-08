



San Luis author Billie Anthony Gaddess is celebrating the publication of two books within the space of a month, bringing his long-planned Captain Torregoon pirate adventure to readers in two action-packed instalments.

The books, available in paperback and on Kindle, represent the latest chapter in a remarkably varied life that has taken Billie from Tyneside to Spain—and from military service and radio broadcasting to acting, filmmaking and now fiction.

His introduction to showbusiness came extraordinarily early. Billie was delivered at birth by Scottish singer Billie Anthony, whose recording of “This Ole House” became a Top 10 hit. Before he was even a week old, he had also made his first appearance on stage after Sir Harry Secombe carried him before an audience while performing at Newcastle’s Empire Theatre.

Although an acting career did not begin immediately, Billie’s life offered no shortage of material for future stories. He joined the military and served in locations across Europe and beyond. Along the way, he learned to fly gliders and became qualified to teach people to drive cars, buses and virtually every category of lorry.

After living and working in several European countries, Billie eventually moved into entertainment, becoming an actor, radio presenter and fundraiser for several charitable organisations.

During his years in Spain, he hosted live programmes on Real Radio International and Big FM, attracting listeners locally and around the world through online broadcasting.

He also performed with the ADHOC Theatre Company and appeared on Viva TV Spain during a 12-year period.

One of his most ambitious creative projects was the feature film The Cucaracha Club, which he wrote, co-produced and appeared in. The production brought together local performers and established names, including the late Stevie Spit, Chloe Leigh and former EastEnders actor Tom Watt. Narration was provided by Billie’s friend, comedian Freddie “Parrot Face” Davies.

After writing scripts for stage and screen, becoming an author at his San Luis home seemed a natural progression. The Captain Torregoon stories had been in development for many years before finally making the voyage into print.

His two newly published pirate adventures are Captain Torregoon and the Mystery of the Forward Walking Crab (ISBN 9781917411639) and Captain Torregoon: A Cascade of Treachery (ISBN 9781917411714).

Both titles are available in paperback and Kindle editions through Amazon and can also be ordered from reputable bookshops.

Billie is already working on his next literary project—a spy trilogy based upon The Cucaracha Club. After a career containing soldiers, actors, broadcasters and pirates, espionage would appear to be the logical next step.