



Orihuela Local Police celebrated the feast day of its patron saint, the Virgin of Monserrate, with an institutional ceremony recognising officers, other security personnel and civilians for their service to the municipality.

The event, held at La Lonja, began with the raising of the Spanish flag and was presided over by Mayor Pepe Vegara. Those attending included Citizen Security Councillor Mónica Pastor, senior regional and provincial officials, representatives of the armed forces, emergency services, National Police and Guardia Civil, alongside mayors and councillors from across the Vega Baja.

During the ceremony, Pastor announced plans to create a new headquarters for Orihuela Local Police, describing it as one of the force’s most important and long-awaited projects.

She said the facility would demonstrate the council’s commitment to providing officers with the equipment and working conditions needed to deliver a modern, professional and accessible service.

Police Chief Rubén Selma encouraged officers to remain focused on serving residents, businesses, elderly people, children and victims requiring protection. He said honesty, respect and empathy were among the force’s fundamental values.

Selma also highlighted the challenges of policing a large and diverse municipality encompassing Orihuela’s historic centre, outlying villages, coastal communities, residential developments, agricultural areas and major tourist destinations.

Closing the ceremony, Vegara compared the protection traditionally associated with the Virgin of Monserrate with the everyday work undertaken by local officers to keep Orihuela safe.

He said each police intervention helped residents exercise the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Spanish Constitution and reaffirmed the council’s commitment to increasing the force’s human and material resources.

The mayor also called upon Spain’s central government to provide Orihuela with sufficient Guardia Civil and National Police personnel. He argued that Local Police officers were frequently required to work close to the limits of the responsibilities legally assigned to municipal forces.

Vegara nevertheless praised the cooperation between Orihuela Local Police, the National Police, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection and emergency services.

Numerous awards were presented during the event. Seven recipients received the Police Merit Cross for Citizen Protection with White Distinction, including four Local Police officers, two Guardia Civil officers and Alicante Provincial Police Operations Commissioner Pedro Montore Barrachina.

Public Commendation Diplomas were awarded to officers serving in traffic accident investigation, city and coastal operational units, juvenile and hate crime work, gender violence, rural support, communications and night patrol teams. Three civilians were also recognised for their contributions to the community.

Professional Merit Crosses were presented to officers completing 25, 30 and 35 years of service. José Manuel Rech García also received a special award as the longest-serving member of the force.

Retirement diplomas were presented to Carlos Pascual Moreno Juan and David Gómez Caselles.

Vegara congratulated every recipient, describing the honours as visible recognition of their professionalism and Orihuela’s appreciation for their public service.