



Christmas appears to be arriving earlier than ever in Alicante, with the first festive lights being installed before summer has officially ended and while daytime temperatures remain above 30°C.

Workers have begun placing strings of lights around palm trees near Plaza de los Luceros, while the first illuminated arches are already appearing across the city’s northern districts. The displays are expected to be switched on shortly before Black Friday, which falls on November 27 this year.

The early installation forms part of the second year of Alicante City Council’s most expensive festive-lighting contract to date. The €2.1 million agreement with Ximénez Iluminación runs until 2028 and covers the design, installation, maintenance, expansion and eventual removal of decorations for Christmas and other celebrations.

The contractor has previously delivered major lighting displays in cities including Madrid, New York and Moscow, as well as Vigo, which has developed a national reputation for its elaborate Christmas attractions.

Alicante significantly increased its investment in festive lighting following problems with the city’s 2019 display. Annual expenditure initially rose to approximately €300,000 under a contract awarded in 2020, before another €200,000 was added in 2022. The latest agreement allows spending of up to €700,000 annually.

The council hopes that brighter and more extensive decorations will strengthen Alicante’s reputation as a Christmas destination, building upon attractions such as its record-breaking giant Nativity scene and monumental illuminated angels.

Under the latest contract, festive lighting will reach more than 120 public areas, compared with 77 under the previous agreement. Almost 40 locations will receive decorations for the first time or benefit from expanded displays.

The Marvá, Soto and Gadea avenue corridor will gain eight additional decorations, while Avenida de Jijona and Avenida de Novelda are due to receive 22 new installations. Calle Castaños will have three additions, Plaza del Ayuntamiento 11 and the Teatro Principal two.

The Central Market will be one of the principal beneficiaries. Plaza 25 de Mayo will feature 600 lights, while a further 900 will be installed across both levels inside the historic market building.

Carolinas Market will receive 160 additional lights. Benalúa and Babel markets are expected to retain their previous displays, with nine and 16 decorations respectively. Avenida Padre Esplá will also gain 30 ornaments across two separate sections.

While shoppers may not yet have packed away their beach towels, Alicante is already preparing for the festive season. With installation beginning in early September, Christmas is no longer merely coming early—it is arriving before autumn.