



The Guardia Civil has arrested four suspected pilots of high-speed “migrant taxi” boats accused of transporting people from North Africa to the Murcia coastline.

Two large vessels capable of carrying dozens of passengers were seized during separate operations off Cartagena and Águilas. The suspects face allegations including facilitating illegal immigration, smuggling, assaulting police officers, causing injury and criminal damage, piracy and illegally transporting fuel.

The first incident followed the arrival of at least 63 migrants at a beach in Calblanque, Cartagena, on August 31. Several reportedly had injuries and told officers they had paid thousands of euros for the journey.

According to their accounts, the boat’s pilots assaulted passengers during the crossing and forced them to keep their heads lowered. Some claimed they were threatened or attacked with a machete and pepper spray as the vessel approached land.

The migrants were allegedly ordered to jump into the water quickly, regardless of whether they could swim.

While officers attended to those who had reached the beach, a Guardia Civil Maritime Service patrol boat pursued the suspected trafficking vessel as it fled out to sea.

The 15-metre boat, powered by four high-performance engines, was intercepted approximately 12 nautical miles south-east of Monte Cenizas. Its two pilots were arrested, and the vessel was taken to Cartagena harbour.

A second operation took place near Cabo Cope, Águilas, on September 2 after the Guardia Civil’s coastal surveillance system detected another suspicious craft.

A maritime patrol and police helicopter located a ten-metre, high-speed rigid inflatable boat anchored nearby. When its occupants noticed the officers, they allegedly started the engines and attempted to escape.

The pilots ignored repeated instructions to stop and reportedly steered directly towards the Guardia Civil vessel, forcing officers to turn sharply to avoid a head-on collision.

The fleeing boat then allegedly carried out another dangerous manoeuvre and struck the side of the patrol vessel. An officer fired two warning shots during the incident, but nobody aboard the suspect craft was injured.

The boat continued towards open water while its occupants threw fuel containers overboard. Officers resumed the pursuit, boarded the vessel and arrested both men.

Another 28 containers of petrol remained aboard. Three Guardia Civil officers suffered minor injuries during the collision.

Investigators subsequently linked the Águilas vessel to the boat intercepted near Cartagena several days earlier.

Both craft were large, high-powered vessels fitted with multiple engines producing up to 350 horsepower each. Police believe they formed part of an organised operation transporting migrants across the Mediterranean for substantial payments.

The investigation remains open, and the allegations against those arrested are subject to judicial proceedings.