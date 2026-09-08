



A Spanish National Court judge has rejected an appeal by former prime minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero seeking to stop police examining bank accounts belonging to him and members of his immediate circle.

Judge José Luis Calama, who is leading the investigation into the so-called Plus Ultra case, has authorised the National Police’s Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit, known as UDEF, to continue reviewing financial information linked to Zapatero, his daughters Alba and Laura, and his secretary, Gertrudis Alcázar. All four are under investigation in the proceedings.

The case concerns alleged irregularities surrounding the Spanish Government’s €53 million rescue of Plus Ultra airline during the Covid-19 pandemic. Investigators are examining whether influence was improperly exerted in connection with the state-funded bailout.

According to the court order, Zapatero challenged the authorisation on the grounds that it could violate his rights to privacy and effective judicial protection. He also asked the judge to limit the period covered by the investigation and to exclude internal communications between banks and their customers.

The former prime minister argued that such communications were not strictly banking information and could be protected by the confidentiality of communications. His appeal also warned of the possibility that sensitive personal information might be disclosed or that police investigators could decide independently which material was relevant.

However, Calama rejected those arguments, ruling that the police inquiry remained confined to the limits established by the court.

The judge said the authorisation allowing officers to seek additional information referred only to obtaining complementary or explanatory material concerning bank products that had already been approved for investigation. It did not permit police to open unrelated lines of inquiry or request information unconnected to the case.

Calama also concluded that the period covered by the financial investigation was proportionate. He described communications involving the banks as supplementary information necessary to understand how the financial transactions were conducted.

The judge further ruled that the possibility of information being improperly disclosed was not, in itself, a legal reason to restrict the inquiry. Doing so, he said, would make the effectiveness of the investigation dependent upon the hypothetical conduct of people outside the proceedings.

The financial investigation is being handled as a confidential part of the case. Calama said this arrangement was specifically intended to protect the privacy of those affected and prevent sensitive or irrelevant information from being included in the main proceedings.

Only material considered directly relevant to the investigation should therefore be shared with the parties involved.

The ruling allows UDEF officers to continue examining the authorised accounts and related banking records as investigators seek to establish whether any financial activity was connected to the alleged irregularities surrounding the Plus Ultra bailout.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations have not been proven in court.