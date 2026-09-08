



Four men have been arrested and an injured man freed after police responded to reports that he was being held against his will inside premises in Orihuela Costa.

The joint operation involving Orihuela Local Police and the Guardia Civil took place during the afternoon and evening of Monday, September 7.

Officers were deployed after receiving an alert that a man was allegedly being detained, assaulted and threatened inside the establishment. Police were also warned that some of those involved might possess firearms.

Given the seriousness of the report and the potential danger to the victim, several Local Police patrols were immediately sent to the scene. Guardia Civil officers joined the operation and helped secure the surrounding area.

While some officers maintained a security perimeter, others entered the premises because of the apparent risk to the man inside.

Police found the alleged victim suffering from several injuries and located a number of people believed to have been connected with the incident. Officers brought the situation under control and released the man, who was subsequently taken for medical treatment.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of offences including unlawful detention, assault and making threats with a firearm. They are also being investigated in connection with a suspected public health offence relating to illegal drugs.

During the operation, officers seized firearms, ammunition and cartridges, along with a significant quantity of substances believed to be illegal drugs.

The confiscated material reportedly included marijuana, hashish, cocaine, THC products and several types of resin. Precision scales and other items allegedly associated with the preparation or distribution of drugs were also recovered.

Several Orihuela Local Police patrols and Guardia Civil units participated in the operation, working together during both the initial deployment and the subsequent investigation.

Police have prepared the relevant reports, and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the complete circumstances surrounding the alleged detention and the material recovered from the premises.

The four suspects remain subject to further judicial proceedings, and the allegations against them have not yet been proven in court.