



The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce’s Digital Coworking Centre is becoming an increasingly popular base for digital nomads, entrepreneurs and professionals working in Orihuela Costa.

Activity at the centre rose by 22.9% during the summer compared with the same period in 2025. Occupancy increased by 19% in July and 36.4% in August.

The facility offers spaces for working, meetings, training and business development. It is used by permanent residents, visiting professionals and holidaymakers who need suitable working facilities unavailable in their temporary accommodation.

During 2026, its working areas received 80 users, including 18 who used the centre for medium or long stays of more than 20 hours. A total of 379 people have used the facilities since they opened.

Users have awarded the service an average satisfaction score of 4.9 out of five. The building has also become a meeting venue for local associations, community groups and residents’ committees.

Chamber president Mario Martínez said the figures demonstrated the need for a professional facility in one of the municipality’s most important economic areas.

The centre also processed 43 requests for Chamber of Commerce services from entrepreneurs, microbusinesses, small and medium-sized companies and start-ups. Ten involved projects with a significant technological or innovative element.

Several training programmes have been delivered during the year, including courses for young people and those aged over 45 through the Young Talent and Talent +45 schemes.

More than 30 students also participated in the España Emprende programme and a business management and entrepreneurship course incorporating artificial intelligence. Both initiatives received funding from the Valencian regional government.

Martínez said the Chamber intends to continue improving the centre, listening to its users and expanding the support available to professionals and businesses.

He added that Orihuela Costa had considerable potential to attract skilled workers, create new opportunities and contribute to the economic development of the wider municipality.