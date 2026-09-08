



Schoolchildren across the Vega Baja will learn how to dispose of household waste correctly through a new environmental awareness campaign covering 27 municipalities.

The initiative has been launched by the Vega Baja Sostenible Consortium, the authority responsible for managing waste across the participating municipalities.

Through interactive, age-appropriate activities, environmental educators will explain how permanent recycling centres and mobile collection points operate, what materials they accept and why some household waste must not be placed in conventional street containers.

Pupils will learn how to dispose of items including batteries, small electrical and electronic appliances, used cooking oil, paint, furniture and other bulky or potentially hazardous household materials requiring specialist treatment.

The programme will also explain the difference between fixed recycling centres and mobile facilities. Permanent centres accept a wide range of separated waste throughout the year, while five mobile recycling units travel between Vega Baja municipalities to make the service more accessible to residents.

Consortium president Francisco Cano said the aim was to provide children with straightforward, practical information that they could also share with their families.

“We want pupils to understand which waste should be taken to recycling centres and to bring that knowledge into their homes,” he said. “Every action matters. Separating waste correctly prevents illegal dumping, helps recover useful materials and allows us to move towards a cleaner and more sustainable Vega Baja.”

Classroom sessions will combine short explanations with educational games and activities, helping children recognise everyday objects and decide where each item should be discarded.

In addition to improving waste separation, the campaign will promote prevention, reuse and recycling. Organisers hope schools will become centres for sharing good environmental practices, with pupils encouraging more sustainable habits among relatives and within their communities.

The consortium currently operates five mobile recycling centres throughout the region. Its network of permanent facilities includes two sites in Dolores and Almoradí, with further development planned.

These centres accept items that cannot be handled through regular household collections because of their size, materials or potentially harmful contents.

The campaign forms part of the consortium’s broader efforts to provide a more efficient, accessible and sustainable waste-management system.

Officials said cooperation from schools and families would be essential to increasing the use of recycling facilities, recovering more reusable materials and reducing the quantity of rubbish ultimately sent to landfill.