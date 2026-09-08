Torrevieja Schools Under Growing Pressure After 303 Late Enrolments in August





Torrevieja’s rapidly growing population is placing increasing pressure on its education system, with 303 late school enrolments processed during August alone.

The applications, submitted outside the normal admissions period, included 201 children seeking places in infant and primary education and 102 applying for compulsory secondary education. Places were allocated last week, allowing the pupils to begin classes alongside other students on Wednesday.

Education Councillor Ricardo Recuero said enrolment figures were constantly changing as new families continued to arrive in the municipality. Demand is so high that appointments at the council’s education office are already almost fully booked until October.

Torrevieja begins the 2026/27 academic year with 17,002 students enrolled across infant, primary and secondary schools, vocational training courses and sixth-form programmes. Classes will continue until June 18, with local non-teaching days scheduled for December 7, February 8 and May 3.

The continuing rise in pupil numbers has intensified calls for additional schools and resources. Torrevieja is already spending approximately €5,100 every day renting prefabricated classrooms. Since 2023, three primary schools and one secondary school have been accommodated entirely in temporary buildings.

Infrastructure projects include the planned renovation of CEIP Virgen del Carmen and the comprehensive refurbishment of IES Las Lagunas. The council is also awaiting authority from the Generalitat to advance plans for the new Maestro Lafuente school, known as School Number 14.

School transport is another significant concern. Six routes within Torrevieja’s redesigned urban bus network will connect neighbourhoods with the municipality’s seven secondary schools. Morning services are scheduled to depart between 7am and 7.58am to coincide with the beginning of classes, although the need to change buses on some routes has attracted criticism.

The council also plans to introduce several educational and welfare programmes. A new anti-bullying initiative, “Don’t Be Silent”, will promote prevention, early detection and guidance for pupils experiencing harassment. Mental health coordination between education and health departments will also be strengthened.

Other projects include the School for Families, absenteeism prevention work, environmental education, nautical activities and meteorology workshops. Plans to create greener school grounds, additional playground shade and safer walking routes will continue.

Four financial support schemes will remain available, covering university study, academic achievement, school transport and classroom materials. Families will also be able to apply for direct grants of up to €200 per pupil towards books and supplies.

Despite these measures, the August figures underline Torrevieja’s central educational challenge: pupil numbers are rising faster than permanent facilities can be delivered.