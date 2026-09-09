



Lionel Messi’s proposed takeover of CD Eldense has sent shockwaves through the club, with most players, coaches and employees reportedly learning the identity of their prospective new owner through the media.

Although it was widely understood within the club that Deportivo Eldense was for sale, virtually nobody expected the buyer to be the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

A preliminary agreement for Messi to acquire full ownership from the Colombian TH Group was negotiated under strict confidentiality. Only a small circle of people knew that the Argentine football legend was involved, while the remainder of the club’s workforce was kept in the dark.

The announcement stunned supporters and employees alike. The ownership group led by Carolina Holguín, Juan Carlos Trujillo and Mario Rosas had reportedly become increasingly distant from staff in recent weeks as negotiations progressed. Elda City Council, just north of Ellche, is also understood to have been aware of the proposed sale several days before it became public.

Despite the significance of the news, the Nuevo Pepico Amat stadium was unusually quiet when the story emerged on September 8, during Elda’s main festival. Sporting directors Víctor Lafuente and Alonso Cortés were among the few club officials present.

Both men, who have overseen Eldense’s sporting operations since last summer, are expected to retain responsibility for recruitment under the new ownership. Their immediate priority will be appointing a new head coach following the dismissal of Claudio Barragán.

The club’s surprising transfer activity during the closing days of the window has also taken on fresh significance. Eldense secured several highly regarded players who had attracted interest from larger divisional rivals. It has now emerged that the ambitious recruitment drive may have been connected to Messi’s plans for the club.

Some senior executives and members of the sporting department became aware of the negotiations as they advanced, but most employees remained uninformed.

According to reports, many discovered that Messi was poised to take control of Eldense only when the news appeared in the media. Barragán’s sudden departure had already suggested that a major change was approaching—but few could have imagined one of football’s greatest players was about to take charge.