



Bigastro City Council has been given permission to proceed with the eviction of the company operating the municipal La Pedrera campsite after a judge rejected an urgent request to suspend the action.

The eviction of Gerval 2013 was scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, at 9.30am, with Local Police officers expected to be present. Mayor Teresa Belmonte declared the process urgent and ordered daily police visits to the campsite until the council regained possession.

Judge Ricardo Barrio Martín, sitting at Elche Court of First Instance, ruled that the concessionaire had not provided sufficient evidence to justify temporarily halting the eviction. However, the decision did not examine or determine the merits of the wider legal dispute.

Gerval argued that eviction during the peak holiday season would cause serious financial damage, affecting reservations, guests, permanent residents, employees, contracts and utility arrangements. The company submitted supporting documentation, but the judge found that some papers were in English and could not be properly considered. Social Security documents also showed contribution payments but did not confirm employee numbers.

The judge concluded that financial losses arising from the eviction could be compensated if Gerval eventually won the main case. No evidence had been presented, he said, showing that the company would suffer irreversible damage.

The council terminated the concession following municipal reports and advice from the Valencian Legal Advisory Council. The decision was approved by the full council on July 27 and included recovering the facilities, seizing the company’s performance bond and beginning proceedings to determine possession and outstanding liabilities.

At the centre of the dispute is an alleged electricity debt of €73,917 covering consumption during 2024, 2025 and the first three months of 2026. The council maintains that the assessments establishing the debt are final and binding and describes the contract termination as resulting from the concessionaire’s own breach.

Gerval strongly disputes that position. It claims the electrical problems were caused by serious deficiencies in the municipally owned infrastructure inherited when it began operating the campsite in August 2013.

The company says the original transformer was inadequate for a complex containing cabins, mobile homes, pitches, a restaurant and other electricity-dependent services. It claims to have repeatedly warned the council and invested approximately €300,000 in repairs and an extensive upgrade of the electrical network.

Gerval argues that this was structural work rather than ordinary maintenance and should be considered when calculating compensation, restoring the contract’s financial balance or extending the concession. Some loans financing the improvements will reportedly remain outstanding until 2031.

The company also said the electrical installation passed an official inspection on June 15 and received industry certification on July 30. It considers the council’s subsequent statement that certification was not decisive in terminating the contract to be contradictory.

Gerval said it would continue pursuing every available legal avenue, potentially including criminal proceedings, and demanded a complete accounting of assets, debts and unamortised investments before any final takeover.

La Pedrera is one of Bigastro’s few tourist facilities. The campsite offers 50 pitches, wooden cabins, traditional-style accommodation, a swimming pool and restaurant, attracting many Central European visitors.