



Guardia Civil bomb disposal specialists have safely destroyed six badly deteriorated anti-hail rockets discovered inside an old house in Pétrola, Albacete province.

The explosives were found by the property’s owner while he was cleaning the unoccupied building. Recognising that the objects could be dangerous, he left them untouched and immediately contacted the Guardia Civil.

An officer from the Albacete Guardia Civil’s Explosive Device Search and Location Team was sent to the house to examine the rockets and assess their condition. Safety measures were introduced around the building while further information was passed to the force’s operations centre.

The Guardia Civil’s Explosives Disposal Group in Alicante was subsequently alerted. Two specialist officers travelled to Pétrola to inspect and remove the material.

Investigators believed the six anti-hail rockets could have been stored inside the property for several decades. Although their external appearance appeared relatively harmless, their internal explosive charges had become highly unstable and could have detonated if moved or handled incorrectly.

Anti-hail rockets were traditionally used in attempts to prevent or reduce hailstorms that could damage agricultural crops. Their explosive content means that old or badly maintained devices can continue to present a serious danger many years after they were manufactured.

Specialist bomb disposal technicians transported the rockets to suitable land near the property, where they were destroyed in a controlled explosion. The operation was carried out using specialist equipment and procedures designed to minimise the environmental impact.

Following the incident, the Guardia Civil reminded members of the public never to touch or move any object that could be an explosive, incendiary device or pyrotechnic item.

Anyone discovering a suspicious object should move away and immediately telephone the Guardia Civil emergency number on 062. Where it is safe to do so, the person should remain nearby until officers arrive to prevent other people from approaching or handling the object.

Members of the public can also report suspicious objects through AlertCops, the free mobile application providing direct communication with Spain’s security forces.

The application allows users to send alerts from their smartphones and share their location, helping officers identify the exact position of a potentially dangerous device.

The Guardia Civil stressed that apparently old or harmless explosives should always be treated with extreme caution. Their condition cannot be reliably assessed by sight, and deterioration can make their internal components particularly sensitive to movement, impact or incorrect handling.