



Wastewater was again flowing into the sea at Cala La Mosca in Orihuela Costa, raising fresh concerns about pollution at a beach that lost its Blue Flag following previous sewage incidents.

Water could be seen travelling approximately 70 metres along the final section of the normally dry ravine before reaching the Mediterranean. The flow had created a large green pool beside the promenade and continued across the sand into the sea.

Despite the worsening discharge, Orihuela City Council had not restricted access to the bathing area. Officials maintained that recent tests carried out by the Valencian Government’s General Directorate of Water showed no abnormalities and classified the seawater as excellent.

The council said the latest results, displayed on the beach information board and dated August 16, gave it no reason to close the beach or introduce additional safety measures.

However, residents said the problem followed a familiar seasonal pattern. They claimed wastewater flows remained relatively controlled for much of the year but regularly increased during July and August, when Orihuela Costa’s population and pressure on its sewage infrastructure rose sharply.

A sewage pumping station forming part of the network carrying wastewater to the Orihuela Costa treatment plant is located beside the promenade. Two further pumping facilities stand near the N-332. It remained unclear which installation was responsible for the latest overflow.

The normally dry channel appeared to be filling from water seeping through the sand beneath a large storm drain near Calle Jazmines. Municipal cleaning teams were reportedly covering the flooded section of beach each morning, but the water continued to return.

The green colour and lack of a typical sewage smell meant some visitors appeared unaware of the potential danger. Bathers walked around the affected area, while children were reportedly seen playing in the accumulated water.

Cala La Mosca temporarily lost its Blue Flag during the 2023 and 2024 summer seasons before losing the award completely in 2025. It had not regained the certification. Previous spills resulted in the beach being closed after recommendations were issued by the regional water authorities.

A deserted beach during the height of the summer tourist season

Beaches councillor Manuel Mestre did not publicly identify the source of the latest flow. Veolia, the company responsible for the municipality’s water supply and sanitation network, had also made no public statement.

Earlier in 2026, the Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa disclosed details of a Civil Guard investigation launched after a complaint to the environmental protection unit Seprona. Investigators reportedly discovered an overflow pipe linked to a Veolia pumping station in the Horizonte residential area, more than a kilometre from the beach.

Veolia was said to have claimed it was unaware that the pipe existed. The immediate problem was initially resolved, although previous explanations from the council suggested the water might have originated from the natural water table, swimming pools or private household drainage.

The continuing incidents have intensified concerns that Orihuela Costa’s sanitation network lacks sufficient capacity to serve its population during the busiest summer months. Overflows are most visible after heavy rain, but they have also repeatedly occurred during the peak tourist season.

Orihuela Council has said that part of the more than €20 million expected from the sale of municipal land on the coast will be invested in drinking-water and sanitation infrastructure.

The coastal treatment plant near Castillo de Don Juan has long struggled with demand, with some wastewater already being diverted to neighbouring Torrevieja. Residents argue that major investment is now urgently needed to prevent further pollution and protect public health.