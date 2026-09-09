



Spain’s Interior Ministry has become embroiled in controversy following the disclosure of a confidential dossier categorising 280 journalists, commentators and other media figures according to their perceived political views and attitude towards Pedro Sánchez’s government.

The 54-page document, revealed by El Confidencial, was compiled by the ministry’s Communications Office in February 2024. It contains 281 profiles, with one person listed twice, covering professionals working across Spain’s leading newspapers, radio stations and television networks.

Although widely described as a list of journalists, it also includes lawyers, politicians, former public officials, academics and other regular media panellists. Among those profiled are former transport minister José Luis Ábalos, PSOE president Cristina Narbona and Socialist figures Eduardo Madina and Juan Lobato.

Each entry includes a photograph, details of the person’s career and information about the media outlets and programmes with which they are associated. Many profiles also contain assessments of the individual’s political ideology and position towards the government.

Descriptions reportedly include phrases such as “supports the government”, “aligned with right-wing positions” and “defends PSOE policies”.

The dossier, entitled Tertulianos: Radio y Televisión—Panellists: Radio and Television—was created during a politically turbulent period for the Sánchez administration. At the time, allegations involving the prime minister’s wife, Begoña Gómez, were attracting growing media attention, while Sánchez temporarily withdrew from public duties and publicly considered his political future.

According to El Confidencial, instructions were given to keep the document from public view, and access remained restricted for more than two years.

Its preparation reportedly caused criticism within the ministry’s Communications Office. Some employees are said to have questioned whether classifying journalists by political ideology was compatible with constitutional protections and refused to participate. The most sensitive sections were therefore allegedly completed by a small group. The ministry said no employee had been forced to contribute.

Officials have denied that the dossier amounted to a blacklist or that it was intended to influence journalists’ access to information or the distribution of institutional advertising.

The ministry has also sought to distance Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska from the document, maintaining that he neither commissioned nor received it and had no reason to know it existed.

Grande-Marlaska described it as a working document intended to help officials understand media commentary about the ministry. He insisted that his department did not discriminate between news organisations or individual journalists when responding to requests for information.

However, the Interior Ministry issued an apology to media professionals who felt offended by the contents.

In a statement, it described the report as a consultative working dossier and denied that it had been produced for censorship or to restrict journalistic activity.

The ministry said the opinions contained in the profiles had not affected its dealings with any of the journalists or commentators included in the document.

Nevertheless, the disclosure has raised serious questions about why a government department considered it necessary to record the perceived political leanings of hundreds of media professionals and why the resulting document remained confidential for more than two years.