



Torrevieja and Orihuela recorded more residential property sales than any other non-capital coastal municipalities in Spain during the past year, confirming the Costa Blanca’s growing dominance of the country’s second-home market.

According to Tinsa’s Housing on the Coast 2026 report, Torrevieja registered 6,913 property transactions, despite sales falling by 4.8% compared with the previous year. Orihuela ranked second nationally with 4,992 sales, although its total also represented an annual decline of 7.5%.

No other Spanish coastal municipality outside a provincial capital came close to Torrevieja’s total. Even if capital cities were included, only Barcelona, with 17,326 sales; Valencia, with 10,383; and Alicante, with 7,014, would have recorded higher figures.

Orihuela also comfortably outperformed several established property and holiday destinations, including Marbella, where 4,407 homes were sold; Gijón, with 3,778; Cartagena, with 3,759; Elche, with 3,611; and Estepona, with 3,475.

Other popular coastal markets recorded considerably lower totals. Mijas registered 3,197 sales, Roquetas de Mar 2,828 and Algeciras 2,202. Major island resorts were also far behind, including Arona in Tenerife, with 1,621 transactions, and San Bartolomé de Tirajana in Gran Canaria, with 1,110.

Across Alicante province, other strong performers included Benidorm, with 2,174 sales; Dénia, with 1,967; Santa Pola, with 1,927; Guardamar del Segura, with 1,377; and Pilar de la Horadada, with 1,329.

Excluding provincial capitals to avoid distorting the comparison, municipalities along the Alicante coastline recorded 31,307 property sales. This was significantly higher than Málaga province’s coastal total of 22,908.

Barcelona province recorded 15,504 transactions, followed by Cádiz with 12,493, Murcia with 11,717, Tenerife with 10,418 and the Balearic Islands with 10,331.

However, Tinsa warned that the success of the coastal property market was making it increasingly difficult for local families to buy homes in the communities where they lived and worked.

The average valuation across Alicante province stood at €1,902 per square metre, rising to €2,201 in coastal municipalities—a premium of approximately 16%. Properties specifically aimed at holiday-home buyers reached an average of €3,500 per square metre.

According to the report, tourist and foreign demand had become so influential in some areas that it was increasingly difficult to distinguish between the market for permanent homes and that for holiday properties. Prices were frequently being set according to the spending power of international buyers rather than local wages.

Tinsa estimated that an average household buying in Torrevieja would need to devote approximately 50% of its income to mortgage repayments. The burden rose to 54% in Altea, 55% in Dénia and 59% in Benidorm.

Affordability was even worse in Calp, where repayments represented 60% of household income; Teulada, at 64%; and Xàbia, where the figure reached 69%.

Tinsa said it could see no immediate solution. With second-home demand continuing to drive Alicante’s tourism and property boom, more local residents could be forced to seek affordable housing in inland municipalities.