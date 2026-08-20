



Summer evenings on the Costa Blanca are made for good food, chilled wine and the chance to slow down as the heat of the day begins to fade. At Azure Restaurante, set within Hotel Montepiedra in Dehesa de Campoamor, guests can enjoy all three in an elegant and relaxed Mediterranean setting.

Throughout August, Azure offers an inviting place to enjoy dinner with family, friends or someone special. The atmosphere is stylish without being formal, making it equally suitable for a romantic evening, a celebration, or simply a night away from the kitchen.

The restaurant focuses on beautifully presented dishes inspired by Mediterranean flavours, with fresh ingredients, thoughtful combinations and a menu designed to suit warm summer evenings. A carefully chosen selection of wines and refreshing drinks complements the food, encouraging diners to settle in and enjoy the occasion at an unhurried pace.

As evening falls, the surroundings of Hotel Montepiedra add to the experience. Soft lighting, warm air and the calm of Campoamor create a setting that feels a world away from the busier beaches and daytime crowds. It is the kind of place where dinner can easily become the highlight of the evening, with conversation continuing long after the plates have been cleared.

Guests can also enjoy the sense of escape that comes with dining somewhere special, where attentive service, attractive surroundings and a leisurely pace combine to create a genuinely memorable summer experience.

Azure’s location also makes it a convenient choice for residents, holidaymakers and hotel guests. Dehesa de Campoamor remains one of the most attractive coastal areas on the Orihuela Costa, and the restaurant provides a polished dining option for anyone looking to make the most of a summer night.

Whether you are celebrating a birthday, enjoying a date night, meeting friends for dinner or simply looking for somewhere different to eat, Azure offers the right balance of quality, comfort and atmosphere.

August is the perfect month to experience it. With long, balmy evenings and the Mediterranean lifestyle at its best, there is every reason to make dinner an occasion rather than a routine.

Good food, good wine and good company are often all that is needed for a memorable night. At Azure Restaurante, Hotel Montepiedra, Dehesa de Campoamor, those ingredients come together in a setting designed for summer.

Make time this August to discover Azure and enjoy an evening that is relaxed, refined and unmistakably Mediterranean.