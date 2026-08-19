



A 16-year-old German tourist has told police he was strangled, beaten unconscious and robbed while walking home after a night out on the Cabo Roig Strip.

The alleged attack occurred during the early hours of Saturday, August 15, after the teenager left the popular Orihuela Costa nightlife area at about 1am.

He began walking along Calle Ana María Matute in Campoamor, heading towards the coast and Playa de la Glea. According to his statement, he was close to the old stone bridge when several people approached him from behind.

The teenager claims one of the attackers placed him in a chokehold before the group assaulted him. He lost consciousness and remembers nothing more until waking at approximately 3am—around two hours after leaving Cabo Roig.

Injured and confused, he called out for assistance until passers-by found him and raised the alarm.

The victim then discovered that his wallet, keys and iPhone had disappeared. However, police were presented with a potentially important piece of evidence when the teenager found an unfamiliar mobile telephone inside his trouser pocket.

He insisted the device did not belong to him and had not been there before the assault. The phone was handed to officers and could provide investigators with a possible lead, although its owner and how it came to be in the teenager’s possession remain unknown.

The following day, the victim used an iPad to track his stolen iPhone. Its location took him back to an area close to the scene of the alleged attack, where the device was found abandoned in a green space.

The iPhone had been extensively damaged, with both its front and rear panels smashed, apparently using a stone or another hard object.

The teenager was unable to provide the Guardia Civil with a clear description of his attackers. He recalled seeing several dark-haired people and thought they might have been Spanish, but stressed that he could not be certain.

Police are now investigating the reported assault and robbery. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity near Calle Ana María Matute or the old stone bridge between 1am and 3am on Saturday is urged to contact the authorities.

Residents and businesses with security cameras covering the surrounding roads have also been asked to check whether they captured anything that could help identify those involved.