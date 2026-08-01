Torrevieja Seeks New Generation to Save Unique Salt-Boat Tradition





Torrevieja is searching for a new generation of artisans to safeguard its traditional salt boats, a unique craft believed to be practised nowhere else in the world.

The miniature vessels are built by hand before being submerged in Torrevieja’s famous Pink Lagoon, where salt crystals gradually form across their fabric-covered frames. The finished boats are presented as trophies at the International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition and are also given to visiting dignitaries, making them ambassadors for the city around the world.

However, the tradition faces an uncertain future. Only two veteran salt-boat craftsmen remain: Miguel Pérez Muñoz, known as “El Gavilán”, and Manuel Sala Campos, known as “Pijote”. Both are now elderly and would like to step back from the demanding work.

Five years ago, the Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture responded by establishing a school dedicated to preserving and passing on the craft.

The initiative began with around a dozen pupils but now has more than 40 students. It is directed by Vicente Martínez, who teaches the techniques while also documenting the history and knowledge surrounding the tradition.

Around 95 per cent of those attending are women, suggesting that the next generation of leading salt-boat artisans may also mark a significant change in a craft traditionally associated with male salt workers.

Younger people are beginning to show an interest, although attracting them remains difficult. Martínez said the school’s doors are open to everyone, with no requirement to be registered as a Torrevieja resident.

Creating a salt boat is a lengthy and highly specialised process. The keel is cut from wood, while flexible plastic rods are used to shape the hull. Toothpicks provide finer details, and the entire structure is covered with cotton fabric capable of absorbing salt.

Metal cannot be used because it quickly corrodes in the highly saline water.

Once assembled, the vessel is placed in the Pink Lagoon. The artisan then depends on nature to complete the work. Ideal conditions include high salt concentrations, warm temperatures and a steady Levante, or easterly, wind.

The wind keeps salt suspended in the water, allowing crystals to attach to the cotton and grow into compact formations. If the wind drops or conditions change, irregular, thorn-like crystals can form, forcing artisans to clean the model or remove the salt and begin again.

The most suitable period for the process is generally May and June. From July onwards, higher temperatures accelerate evaporation, lower the water level and increase the salt concentration. Recent seasons have proved especially difficult, with unsuitable weather forcing some boats to be stripped and returned to the lagoon for another attempt.

A single piece can take around two months to complete, depending on its complexity and the experience of its maker.

The school also reproduces historic Torrevieja vessels, preserving memories of a time when the town possessed one of the Mediterranean’s largest sailing fleets. Other creations have depicted local landmarks, marine wildlife and places that have disappeared, including El Tintero bar on Playa del Cura.

Private commissions have included a replica of Torre de la Horadada, decorative crowns, children’s names and salt-covered canvases.

Martínez hopes examples will eventually be preserved in Torrevieja’s planned museum. For him, the stakes are clear: while a habanera can be sung anywhere in the world, the salt boat belongs entirely to Torrevieja—and if the tradition disappears there, it disappears forever.

Images Facebook – J Carrion and Ana Melendez