



Torrevieja’s traditional seafront funfair will not return to the port in July as promised, with September now emerging as the earliest unofficial date for its relocation.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón announced on June 22 that the attractions would reopen at their historic location by mid-July, specifically in time for the Virgen del Carmen celebrations. However, the deadline passed without the move taking place, and the governing team has yet to confirm a revised timetable.

The fairground operators—representing more than 80 small businesses—have remained at Antonio Soria Park since summer 2023, when work began on the redevelopment of the port. Although the temporary site offers parking and improved safety conditions, its location on the outskirts has reportedly made trading difficult, particularly for operators who remain open throughout the year.

The new port fairground occupies a large esplanade incorporating part of the former Paseo de la Libertad. It has been equipped with electricity, water and drainage connections, while the surface has been designed to support heavy rides. Its central position beside the new leisure complex is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

However, the move has been delayed by administrative and construction problems. Regional authorisation to open the new Paseo del Mar road linking the port with Marina Salinas arrived more than two weeks later than expected. Although the road was completed, it did not open until July 19, preventing contractor Abala, part of Grupo Hozono Global, from completing paving and redevelopment work on the fairground esplanade.

Periods of extreme heat also slowed progress. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the shortage of greenery and shade following the removal of most of the area’s palm and ficus trees.

Fairground representatives say the Council is now working towards a September opening, although this has not been officially confirmed. Their temporary operating permits run until the end of October, and some operators believe it may be better to complete the summer at Antonio Soria Park and move during the quieter autumn period.