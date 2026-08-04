



Orihuela City Council’s Infrastructure Department has replaced 36 ageing streetlights across several rural districts of the municipality as part of ongoing improvements to public lighting.

The previous lights were mounted on wooden poles installed more than 30 years ago. Many had developed significant cracks, bends and structural deformities, creating a risk of collapse onto public roads and potentially causing faults within the lighting network.

Council workers removed the deteriorated wooden supports and old light fittings before installing new 8.2-metre-high galvanised steel columns. Each column has been fitted with an energy-efficient 50-watt LED light. The work also included securing and reconnecting the electricity supply lines.

Infrastructure Councillor Víctor Valverde said the replacement programme was necessary to protect residents and prevent potential disruptions to the public lighting system.

“These were very old and badly deteriorated structures that needed to be replaced to guarantee public safety and avoid possible problems with the lighting network,” he said.

Valverde added that the project would make local roads safer while helping to modernise street lighting in Orihuela’s outlying communities. The new LED lights use less electricity and provide a more efficient alternative to the older equipment.

The Infrastructure Department will continue inspecting public lighting installations throughout the municipality. Further improvements will be carried out progressively, with priority given to locations where poles and lighting equipment are oldest or show the most serious signs of deterioration.