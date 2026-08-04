SAYING IT AS IT IS – Part One





Pilar Proved Independence Is Possible — But Orihuela Costa Must Prepare for a Long Fight

As neighbouring Pilar de la Horadada celebrates forty years as an independent municipality, residents of Orihuela Costa inevitably look across the municipal boundary with a mixture of admiration, inspiration and frustration.

Pilar formally separated from Orihuela on 30 July 1986, after years of negotiations and sustained local campaigning. Its anniversary demonstrates that municipal independence is possible—but also that it is never achieved simply by signing a petition or making a declaration.

For Orihuela Costa, the argument for greater autonomy is rooted in geography, population growth and the persistent belief that the services received do not reflect the taxes generated.

The coast lies more than thirty kilometres from Orihuela city. It has developed into a large, diverse and increasingly permanent community, with the officially registered coastal population reaching almost 28,000 by the end of 2024. Yet residents continue reporting inadequate maintenance, deteriorating roads and pavements, inconsistent waste collection, neglected green areas and infrastructure that has failed to keep pace with development.

This creates a fundamental contradiction.

Orihuela Costa is treated as an essential economic component of the municipality, particularly through property-related taxation, tourism and commercial activity. But many residents believe it remains politically and administratively peripheral when public services and investment are distributed.

That is why independence has moved from being a fringe conversation to a serious political objective for some residents.

PIOC has now begun promoting a formal segregation process and campaigns openly for an independent coastal municipality. However, enthusiasm alone will not deliver that outcome. Independence requires a legally viable case, credible financial planning, territorial definition, administrative capacity and sustained democratic support.

The greatest obstacle may not be Orihuela Town Hall.

It may be the coast itself.

Too many residents remain outside the padrón. Too many eligible people do not complete the separate process required to join the electoral register. Others complain loudly about neglect but never vote.

A movement cannot claim an overwhelming democratic mandate unless that support is demonstrated through official registration, electoral participation and sustained organisation.

The international character of Orihuela Costa creates further difficulties. Residents come from many countries, speak different languages and have varying electoral rights. Registration requirements can be confusing, deadlines are easily missed and political information is not always communicated effectively.

That may produce under-registration and low participation, but claims that the authorities are deliberately manipulating the padrón would require firm evidence. The stronger argument is that administrative complexity, limited accessibility and insufficient communication can suppress participation whether by design or neglect.

Pilar’s experience provides inspiration, but it should not be romanticised.

Independence was not delivered by one meeting, one petition or one election. It required persistence, civic unity and a community prepared to continue despite delays and disappointments.

Orihuela Costa must expect the same, a long fight.

Orihuela has an obvious financial and political interest in preserving the existing municipality. No governing administration will willingly surrender territory, population, tax revenue and economic activity without resistance.

Therefore, any independence campaign must be stronger than its slogans.

It needs qualified candidates.

It needs legal expertise.

It needs transparent financial projections.

It needs support beyond social media.

Above all, it needs votes—many thousands of them, repeatedly demonstrated at the ballot box.

The road ahead will be long. There will be administrative obstacles, political resistance, internal disagreements and inevitable attempts to discredit the movement.

But the alternative is equally clear: remaining within a system that many residents believe has failed to provide fair representation, adequate investment and services proportionate to the taxes they pay.

Pilar de la Horadada proved that separation from Orihuela can happen.

But it also proved something else:

Independence is not handed down by those in power. It is built patiently, lawfully and democratically by a community united enough to demand it—and determined enough never to give up.