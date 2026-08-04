



A group of students from the Inclusive Music Course organised by the Francisco Casanovas Association performed a wonderful concert at AMFA Torrevieja at 11am on Friday, 31 July.

The performance formed part of the association’s Healthcare Concert Series, launched last November to bring live music to hospitals, care homes and community organisations throughout Torrevieja.

The musicians taking part were Vicente Luengo on violin, Nadine Ceuterick on clarinet, Sandra Cedeño and Mayerlin Orocopey on vocals, Víctor Castro on guitar and vocals, and Ángel Aranda on vocals.

They presented a beautiful repertoire that delighted AMFA members, staff, relatives and members of the public who filled the association’s hall.

Ana Moraga, Toñi Bailo and Víctor Manuel Quesada later joined the performers for the closing number, Será porque te amo by Ricchi e Poveri. Children and members of AMFA also took part in the uplifting finale.

AMFA Torrevieja thanked the musicians and their teacher, Luis Sánchez, for participating in the concert. Each performer was presented with a gift in appreciation of their contribution and support.