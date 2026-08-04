Parasol Wars: Would You Get Up at 5am for a Front-Row Spot on the Beach?





Forget Wimbledon finals, Formula One qualifying and the January sales. The fiercest competition of the summer has returned to Torrevieja—and all you need to enter is an alarm clock, a parasol and a complete disregard for sleep.

Every year, determined beachgoers descend on Playa del Cura at an hour when most sensible people are still arguing with their pillows. Their mission is simple: secure a coveted front-row position before anyone else can plant a sunbed, towel or umbrella in their chosen patch of sand.

There is no starting gun, official timekeeper or trophy ceremony. Nevertheless, Proyecto Mastral’s cameras have once again captured the action as Torrevieja’s early-morning beach champions raced to claim prime territory.

This summer’s first parasol reportedly appeared at 5.35am. That is early enough to enjoy the beach before sunrise—or possibly before remembering why you went there.

However, the performance was not quite record-breaking. Last year’s opening bid was made at 5.31am, meaning this year’s contenders were four minutes slower. Standards are clearly slipping.

By 7.30am, the front row is reportedly almost full. Anyone arriving at the scandalously late hour of 9am may therefore have to accept a position several metres from the Mediterranean, possibly behind another human being.

The ritual divides opinion. Supporters see it as admirable planning: rise early, deploy equipment and enjoy the best possible view. Critics regard it as territorial warfare conducted with folding chairs.

There is also the awkward question of whether people are actually allowed to reserve spaces by abandoning their belongings. Torrevieja’s municipal rules technically prohibit leaving objects unattended on the beach because it represents improper use of public space.

In practice, however, towels and parasols often remain in position unless complaints are made or the situation becomes excessive. The beach can consequently resemble a giant board game, with towels acting as property deeds and umbrellas marking privately claimed kingdoms.

Of course, getting up at 5am is only part of the challenge. You must quietly leave the house, carry several kilos of beach equipment through the streets and install it all while half asleep. Then, having successfully secured the finest spot in Torrevieja, you can presumably return home for breakfast and a nap.

Others may decide that no sea view is worth meeting the dawn carrying a sunbed.

So, would you sacrifice your sleep for a front-row position at Playa del Cura—or arrive later, accept the second row and preserve what remains of your sanity?