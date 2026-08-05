



A return journey between Spain and the UK now involves more planning than it did a few years ago. Border technology, customs checks and entry requirements have all changed, so taking a few minutes to prepare before you leave can save time and prevent problems when you arrive.

Entry requirements and digital border controls

Border checks now leave little room for mistakes. Airlines and ferry operators follow a “no permission, no boarding” policy, so travellers who need a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) must have one before departure. If you hold British and another nationality, you can’t use an ETA on your foreign passport. Instead, travel with a valid British passport or a digital Certificate of Entitlement.

Spain also applies Schengen passport rules. Your passport must be less than 10 years old on the day you enter Spain and remain valid for at least three months after you leave. Unless you have a residency permit, every day you spend in Spain counts towards the rolling 90-day Schengen limit.

The EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) also now records facial images and fingerprints instead of relying on passport stamps. Check all your travel documents before you leave home.

Health cover, prescriptions and NHS access

A GHIC helps with state-provided emergency healthcare in Spain, but it doesn’t cover private treatment, mountain rescue or medical repatriation.

Experts at Staysure highlight the importance of selecting the right expat travel insurance that can, among other things, cover pre-existing medical conditions. This can make a significant difference if you need specialist care or a flight home.

If you lose your GHIC while away, you can request a Provisional Replacement Certificate (PRC) online to avoid paying eligible state medical costs upfront.

If you live permanently in Spain, remember that NHS entitlement depends on residency rather than nationality, so routine NHS hospital treatment may not be free during your visit.

Carry prescription medicines in their original packaging with a doctor’s letter or copy of your prescription to reduce the chance of delays at customs.

Customs, duty-free and biosecurity

Great Britain now bans personal imports of meat and dairy products from the EU, including ham sandwiches, cured meats, cheese and milk, to reduce the risk of foot-and-mouth disease.

Standard duty-free allowances still apply: up to 18 litres of still wine, 42 litres of beer, four litres of spirits over 22% ABV or nine litres of fortified or sparkling wine, plus tobacco limits and goods worth up to £390 (£270 when arriving by private boat or plane). Anyone carrying €10,000 or £10,000 or more in cash must submit a customs declaration.

Real-time transport and border changes

If you drive or travel by coach or rail through France, you will need to complete French EES biometric checks before boarding for the UK. Airports in both countries are also introducing 3D security scanners, although rules on keeping liquids and laptops inside bags still vary between terminals.

Delays caused by air traffic control strikes or severe weather can disrupt even well-planned journeys. UK and EU261 passenger rights may provide assistance or compensation in some situations, depending on the cause of the disruption and your route.