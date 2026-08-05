Cooking Fire Blamed for Blaze that Destroyed Protected Woodland





The Guardia Civil is investigating a person suspected of causing a forest fire that burned more than eight hectares of protected woodland in Mazarrón.

The fire broke out at around 6pm on July 11 in the Sierra de las Moreras, an area of high ecological value included within the European Union’s Natura 2000 network. It is also designated as a Special Area of Conservation and a protected landscape.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control before it could reach nearby homes.

The Guardia Civil’s environmental protection unit, SEPRONA, launched an investigation with support from the Murcia regional government’s Environmental Crime Investigation Brigade.

An examination of the scene, including the fire’s pattern, physical evidence and behaviour, identified its starting point as a campfire lit on forest land for cooking.

Investigators subsequently identified and located the person believed to have started the fire. Proceedings have been opened against the suspect for an alleged forest fire offence.

SEPRONA has also investigated a separate fire that broke out during the early hours of July 15 in the Balsicas-El Alamillo area of Mazarrón. Officers concluded that the second blaze had natural causes and was probably started by a lightning strike. Human involvement was ruled out.

The Guardia Civil has reminded the public that lighting fires in woodland or nearby areas is subject to strict restrictions during periods of high fire risk.

Negligent behaviour can cause serious environmental damage, place lives at risk and lead to both criminal and administrative penalties. Under Spain’s Criminal Code, anyone convicted of starting a forest fire may face between one and five years in prison, as well as a fine.

People are advised never to light fires in or near woodland, discard cigarette ends or leave rubbish and glass bottles behind. Anyone who discovers a forest fire should immediately contact the Guardia Civil on 062 and follow the instructions of the emergency services.