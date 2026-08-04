Alicante’s Most Beautiful Towns for that Perfect Summer Escape





Alicante may be best known for its beaches and busy holiday resorts, but the province offers much more during July and August. Within a relatively short distance, visitors can discover colourful fishing towns, whitewashed villages, medieval castles, mountain scenery and historic centres filled with character.

This variety makes Alicante ideal for summer day trips and short breaks. A morning beside the Mediterranean can be followed by an afternoon exploring cobbled streets, panoramic viewpoints and shaded terraces serving local food and wine.

Altea remains one of the Costa Blanca’s most recognisable destinations. Its historic centre features narrow lanes, whitewashed houses and picturesque squares, crowned by the blue-domed Church of Our Lady of Consolation. The town is especially atmospheric in the evening, when cooler temperatures encourage visitors to explore its viewpoints and enjoy magnificent coastal sunsets.

Villajoyosa offers a more colourful seaside experience. Its brightly painted waterfront houses reflect the town’s fishing heritage and form one of Alicante’s most distinctive urban landscapes. Visitors can combine time on the central beach with a walk through the old quarter, freshly prepared seafood and an introduction to its celebrated chocolate-making tradition.

Further north, Dénia brings together beaches, history and exceptional gastronomy. Its castle overlooks the town and harbour, while extensive beaches stretch along the coastline. Dénia is renowned for rice dishes, fresh fish and its prized red prawns. The nearby Montgó Natural Park also provides opportunities for walking, nature and panoramic views.

Jávea is admired for its dramatic cliffs, clear waters and secluded coves. Its coastline ranges from sandy beaches to rocky bays surrounded by pine-covered hills. Although lively during summer, quieter corners can still be found outside peak hours. Its historic centre, viewpoints and waterfront restaurants make it one of the Costa Blanca’s most complete destinations.

Moraira provides a calmer Mediterranean retreat. Its marina, compact beaches, sheltered coves and attractive promenade offer an alternative to larger resorts. The town is particularly suited to leisurely lunches, peaceful days beside the sea and relaxed evening walks.

Alicante’s inland towns offer a completely different summer experience. El Castell de Guadalest occupies a spectacular position above its reservoir, surrounded by mountains. Its castle ruins, museums, steep streets and extraordinary views make it one of the province’s most memorable destinations.

Biar is similarly dominated by an imposing hilltop castle. Its preserved medieval centre, stone buildings and traditional squares create a strong sense of history. Surrounded by countryside, it provides tranquillity and a welcome escape from the crowded coast.

Busot is an accessible excursion from Alicante city and the central Costa Blanca. Its principal attraction is the Canelobre Caves, where a vast underground chamber and dramatic rock formations provide an impressive natural spectacle and welcome relief from the summer heat.

Banyeres de Mariola reveals a greener and cooler side of the province. Located beside the Serra de Mariola Natural Park, it is surrounded by forests, walking routes and mountain scenery. Its castle and heritage sites make it especially appealing to visitors interested in nature and history.

Novelda has a character of its own. The modernist Sanctuary of Santa María Magdalena, standing near La Mola Castle, is its best-known landmark. The town’s connections with table grapes, wine and marble add further depth to its identity.

Food is central to every journey through Alicante. Traditional rice dishes, seafood, vegetables, local wines, chocolate, ice cream and regional sweets provide another way to experience each destination.

During the hottest months, sightseeing is best planned for early morning or late afternoon. Restaurant reservations and advance parking arrangements can also make coastal visits easier.

Together, these towns demonstrate that Alicante is far more than a beach destination. Its combination of landscapes, architecture, gastronomy and traditions can transform an ordinary summer day into an unforgettable escape.